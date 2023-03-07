Hardik Pandya surpasses Rafael Nadal, Max Verstappen and Erling Haaland to create spectacular record

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is one of the most stylish cricketers in the modern era of the game. Promoted to the vice-captaincy role in the limited-overs format, Pandya had guided India to a series win over New Zealand in the absence of all-format captain Rohit Sharma last month. The star all-rounder completed a spectacular milestone off the field on Monday.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Pandya revealed that he has reached 25 million followers on Instagram. The limited-overs vice-captain of Team India has surpassed some of the biggest names by achieving the special feat. Talking about Pandya's massive social media following, the star all-rounder has more followers than global superstars like Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Max Verstappen and Erling Haaland on Instagram.

“Thank you to all my fans for the love. Each one of my fans is special to me and I would like to thank them for the love and support they have given me over all these years,” Pandya said as the ace cricketer shared a special post on Instagram.

Pandya has over 8 million followers on Twitter. The 29-year-old and his wife Natasa Stankovic recently renewed their vows at a Christian wedding in Udaipur. Pandya and Stankovic got engaged on January 1, 2020. The couple tied the knot during the Covid-induced lockdown. Hardik and Natasa have a two-year-old son, Agastya.

On the work front, Pandya will make his return to international cricket in the One Day International (ODI) series between India and Australia. The star all-rounder will lead Team India in the series opener against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 17. India captain Rohit will miss the first ODI against Australia due to family commitments. Pandya has played 11 Tests, 71 ODIs and 87 T20Is for India. The stand-in skipper of the two-time world champions made his international debut against Australia at the Adelaide Oval in 2016.