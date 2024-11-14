Hardik Pandya takes DRS, then walks off even before third umpire watches replays in IND vs SA 3rd T20I

In the midst of all the run-scoring and power-hitting in India’s innings at the SuperSport Park in Centurion, India’s middle order had a quiet outing as Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and Rinku Singh struggled. Hardik Pandya was caught LBW by Keshav Maharaj during the third T20I in Centurion.(AP)

After coming in at number five, Pandya never quite got going, facing 16 deliveries and only able to score 18 runs, before falling victim to Keshav Maharaj as he missed one all ends up and was struck on the pad.

Pandya decided to take a referral, but in a strange moment, started walking off the pitch before the DRS review was even completed, and in fact even before ball-tracking began to take place on the big screen.

Pandya watched as the screen confirmed that he had gotten no bat on it, and feeling that he was caught plumb in front since he had not managed to get a thin edge, decided to walk off the field even before needing the TV umpire to send the information to the on-field umpire.

Later in the game, a similar moment would occur for South Africa, as Tristan Stubbs walked off during an unsuccessful review after being caught LBW by Axar Patel.

Hardik was Keshav Maharaj’s second wicket, having earlier dismissed Abhishek Sharma by firing one wide to get him stumped. Maharaj continued his strong form this series with this pair of wickets, although he was successfully attacked in his final over by Tilak Varma.

India set record vs South Africa

Hardik’s recent down-turn of form continues, having been bundled out for just 2 runs in the first match of the series, before playing a safe but too-slow unbeaten 39 off 45 deliveries in the low-scoring encounter in the second match at Gqeberha.

While Hardik, Yadav, and Rinku Singh struggled, India still managed to reach their highest-ever T20I score against South Africa, with a score of 219-6. Centurion Tilak Varma and Abhishek Sharma were the destroyers-in-chief, while the Proteas also leaked their fair share of extras in an explosive innings for India.

Hardik had a phenomenal series against Bangladesh, scoring 118 runs in three matches at a terrific strike rate of 222.64 in those four matches. He will be hoping for a bounce-back game in the final match in Cape Town, where he will want to be an influence with bat and ball both in what could prove to be a decisive encounter.