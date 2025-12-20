Hardik Pandya told girlfriend Maheika he would 'try to hit first ball for six', later fulfilled promise: ‘It was my day’

Hardik Pandya, 32, was at his absolute best against South Africa in the fifth and final T20I against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium as he blasted 63 runs off 25 balls with five boundaries and as many maximums, helping the hosts post 231 runs on the board. Not just the bat, Hardik showed his utility with the ball as well, dismissing the danger man Dewald Brevis and setting up India's win by 30 runs. Hardik came out all guns firing as he hit the opening ball he faced for a maximum off the bowling of Corbin Bosch. India's Hardik Pandya celebrates his half century during the fifth T20I(PTI)

Speaking after the win in Ahmedabad, post the Player of the Match accolade, Hardik revealed that it felt like it “was his day,” and this led him to promise his girlfriend, Maheika Sharma, and the rest of his teammates that he would try to hit the first ball he faced for a six. And this is exactly what happened.

The whirlwind knock saw Hardik registering the second-fastest fifty by an Indian in T20Is, only behind Yuvraj Singh.

“I had told my teammates and my partner earlier in the day that I was going to step out on the first ball itself and try to hit it for a six. I felt that it was my day. I was confident it would come off,” Hardik said during the post-match presentation.

“I don't play cricket to win Player of the Match awards. I've always played to win games for my country,” he added.

It is worth mentioning that Hardik's girlfriend was spotted in the stands for the fifth T20I, and after bringing up his half-century, the all-rounder blew flying kisses in the direction of Maheika.

‘Situation suited my style’

Not just Bosch, Hardik dished out the same treatment to George Linde, hitting him for 20 runs in four balls in the 14th over.

Speaking about batting against Linde, Hardik said, “He bowled well to me in New Chandigarh, and that stayed in my mind. Today, the situation suited my style. I took a calculated risk, backed myself, and it worked. No matter how many setbacks you face, it's about coming back stronger. The journey, the preparation and the hard work never stop.”

In the four matches he played against South Africa in the five-game series, Hardik scored 142 runs, with two fifties. With the ball, he returned with three wickets as well.