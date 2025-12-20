‘Glad Yuvraj Singh holds it’: Hardik Pandya’s selfless confession after missing India’s fastest T20I half-century record

Hardik Pandya had absolutely no knowledge that he had smashed the record for India’s second-fastest half-century during his maniacal knock of 63 in just 25 balls against South Africa in the series-defining final match of the T20I series at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday. Hardik took 16 balls, narrowly missing Yuvraj Singh’s record for the fastest Indian fifty ever by just four balls, which he had famously achieved during the 2007 T20 World Cup quarterfinal against England at Johannesburg. India's Hardik Pandya celebrates his half century during the fifth T20 International. (PTI)

However, had Hardik been aware of it, he would have loved to go after Yuvraj’s record. Hardik’s blazing innings, which saw him strike five fours and five sixes, including a bullet first-ball maximum that struck a cameraman, paved the way for India’s strong total of 213/5. Tilak Varma, too, batted beautifully, but Hardik unleashed carnage, so much so that his belligerent hitting brought back memories of his 2017 self. Hardik, who also picked up a wicket, was equally unaware of the fact that he completed his 2000th run for India in T20 internationals.

“No,” said Hardik when asked if he was aware of his milestone with the bat. “I got to know when I got out. Our social media head told me that ‘you are the second-fastest’ or something. To which I was like ‘I missed the first one’ but yeah, I like the fact and I’m glad that Yuvi pa holds it,” Hardik said after the match.

For the longest time, Hardik at No.6 for India has given this team the balance that’s made this a beast in T20Is since winning the World Cup last year. While Hardik was out recovering for the quadriceps injury that he picked up during the Asia Cup, India struggled in that aspect. But now that he’a back, bigger and meaner things await opposition, especially after the version of Hardik that was on show last night. He is batting at a level far superior than ever seen; and his assault today on both pacers and spinner alike - George Linde was belted for 20 in four balls in an over - was a brutal exhibition of force and power-hitting. Hardik started off the series with a half-century and finished with one, bagging two Player-of-the-Match awards.

“Today I just felt it. I actually told my partner beforehand that I was going to step out first ball and try to hit it for six. I was confident it would come off. The situation suited my style; I backed myself and it worked. I took a calculated risk and thankfully it went my way. I’ve always enjoyed the challenge. No matter how many setbacks you face, the aim is to come back stronger, better, and make a bigger impact. When it all comes together, it feels satisfying. But the journey continues - the preparation, the planning, the hard work never stops,” added Hardik.