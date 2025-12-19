Hardik Pandya blows multiple kisses to girlfriend Mahieka Sharma after smashing 2nd-fastest T20I fifty by Indian – Watch

Hardik Pandya is in some mood tonight in the ongoing 5th T20I between India and South Africa at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi stadium on Friday. Pandya smashed a fifty off just 16-ball, bringing up the second-fastest half-century by an Indian in T20Is, behind Yuvraj Singh’s record off 12 balls achieved against England in that famous 2007 T20 World Cup match. Hardik smashed five fours and five sixes to finish with 63 off just 25 balls, which propelled India to a strong total of 231/5, along with a sizeable contribution from Tilak Varma’s 73 Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma's PDA moment stole the show(Screengrab)

Hardik gave the packed stadium, with a capacity of over one lakh, several moments, including a 97-meter long six. However, none of it matches what Hardik did after scoring his fifty. After he drilled Corbin Bosch for a boundary off the last ball of the 17th over, he acknowledged his girlfriend in the stands, Mahika Sharma, by blowing not one but multiple kisses. Overjoyed by the gesture and her boyfriend’s accomplishment, Mahika couldn’t keep calm.

Watch the video below:

India put up their second-highest total at the venue, one that promises to give them the series unless South Africa pulls off an incredible chase. After Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson provided India with a quick start, Hardik and Tilak simply grabbed the bull by its horns. It was almost as if Hardik woke up and chose violence. He signalled his arrival with a flat first-ball six and never looked back. Hardik went berserk against left-arm spinner George Linde, who earlier in the inning, castled Sanju Samson.

Hardik on his relationship

Hardik has been decently vocal about his relationship with Mahieka. He publicly acknowledged their relationship in October, and very recently, lashed out at the paparazzi for clicking pictures of his partner from an indecent angle. This is Hardik’s second fifty of the series, having smoked an unbeaten 59 in the first match of the series which India won. In fact, after the match, Hardik mentioned Mahieka for the first time on the cricket field. As Hardik spent time recovering from an injury he sustained during the Asia Cup in September, here is what he had to say

“Injuries are very... it tests you mentally as well and at the same point of time it kind of puts a lot of doubts. A lot of credit goes to the loved ones which I had. Special mention to my partner as well. She's been nothing but best to me since she has entered my life and a lot of great things have happened since she has arrived.”