Hardik Pandya turns attention to Maheika, son Agastya after Mumbai Indians suffer biggest IPL defeat at the hands of CSK

Hardik first made the gesture from the dressing room, and he did the same on the field during post-match handshakes and the chat with the broadcaster.

After the loss, the cameras captured Hardik signalling to the crowd, checking on his son Agastya and his girlfriend, Maheika Sharma. The all-rounder was seen gesturing towards his son, asking him to go to sleep. The match ended after 11 PM IST, hence it was only natural for Hardik to give these instructions to Agastya.

It's no surprise that Hardik Pandya sported a dejected look as the Mumbai Indians suffered yet another loss. However, the result was no deterrent to Hardik being a doting father.

One has to feel for Hardik Pandya . Nothing is going right for inarguably the one-in-a-generation all-rounder. The Mumbai Indians are struggling in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, and even the 32-year-old is finding it tough to give valuable performances. The abysmal IPL 2026 edition so far for the five-time champions hit a new low on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) thrashed the hosts by 103 runs to move to the fifth spot in the points table. On the other hand, Mumbai are placed in eighth place, and if the franchise is to have any chance of making it to the playoffs, they must win at least six of their remaining seven matches.

Speaking of Hardik's performance against CSK, the all-rounder had a forgetful day at the office. He leaked 38 runs in the two overs he bowled. With the bat, he lasted just two balls in the middle, going back to the hut after scoring just one run.

Hardik's below-par season In the six matches he has played so far in the IPL 2026 season, Hardik has managed just 97 runs, with his highest score being 40 against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). With the ball, he has been all the more disappointing, taking just three wickets and leaking runs at 12.67 per over.

Hardik also missed the fixture against the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium due to illness. In his absence, Suryakumar Yadav led the team.

After the defeat against CSK, Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene defended Hardik, saying his performance is not a concern. “I don’t think, to be honest. It is not a concern. He started well. In the first few games with the ball, he bowled really well. Overall, as a unit, we haven’t been consistent. But we haven’t picked up early wickets, we haven’t managed to control things in the way conditions and stuff like that, so that’s an overall thing."

"And if you look at it in batting as well, we’ve been good, but we have some patches that we haven’t been consistent, so it’s not one individual, it’s as a team, we all have to improve,” he added.

Mumbai Indians now have a seven-day break before their next fixture, and the franchise desperately needs to do some soul searching if they are to have a fighting chance of making it to the playoffs. The team will next face the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday, April 29.

Rohit Sharma who has missed three matches for the franchise, is expected to be fit for the clash against Sunrisers.