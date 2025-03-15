‘Hardik Pandya was almost the heir to Rohit…’: IND allrounder touted to redeem himself in Mumbai Indians jersey

Hardik Pandya will return as Mumbai Indians captain once again this season despite the criticism he faced in IPL 2024 after his team finished last on the points table. Hardik returned to the team last season and was named skipper over Rohit Sharma, which irked the majority of fans as he faced boos across the venues. However, the star all-rounder redeemed himself in the Indian jersey and once again became the fan favourite after his heroics in the T20 World Cup 2024. However, despite being the deputy to Rohit in the ICC event, he was not chosen as his successor as the selectors went ahead with Suryakumar Yadav as the T20I skipper. Hardik Pandya took over the captaincy charge of Mumbai Indians from Rohit Sharma last season.(PTI)

Former India opener Aakash Chopra asserted that the upcoming IPL pose another opportunity for Hardik to redeem himself, this time as the captain of Mumbai Indians.

"The biggest opportunity is for Hardik Pandya. He was almost the heir apparent to Rohit Sharma at one point. He used to be the captain wherever Rohit Sharma wasn't there. It was almost a given that he would be the white-ball captain. However, suddenly, he has gone out of the captaincy list," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Chopra called Hardik the clutch player who has delivered for India in crucial situations, especially in recent times during the T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy. The star all-rounder also led Gujarat Titans to IPL title win in his first year as skipper.

"No one is even discussing him. He is not even being made the vice-captain. The guy has performed strongly. He is a clutch player. He is the one who delivers almost every single time in clutch situations. He won the Gujarat Titans the title and took them to the final the second year," he observed.

'There will be acceptance this time amongst MI fans for skipper Hardik Pandya

Mumbai Indians have won the IPL title five times which made them firm favourites ahead of every season and now with fans turning in Hardik's favour might help him to produce positive results on the field.

"After that, suddenly, he is nowhere. He is not in the captaincy list. So it will be a season of slight personal redemption for him. Can he as a captain take the Mumbai Indians to their former glory? Of course, there will be acceptance this time, but I think the biggest opportunity lies with Hardik Pandya," Chopra noted.