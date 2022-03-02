'The day Hardik starts bowling..': Ex-IND opener rings alarm bells for Venkatesh Iyer for T20 WC; 'Only have 15 places'

Team India's limited-overs season at home ended with an exemplary 3-0 series victory over Sri Lanka last week. The side remains unbeaten in T20is since Rohit Sharma took over as the full-time captain in the format, with India defeating New Zealand, West Indies, and Sri Lanka with similar margins at home. Throughout the three series, India tested their bench strength – especially among bowlers – and consistent performances from the youngsters throughout the three series will add to the dilemma of the team management as the T20 World Cup in Australia nears.

Since Hardik Pandya was unavailable for selection due to fitness issues after the T20 World Cup last year, Team India gave an opportunity to 27-year-old Venkatesh Iyer who grew into the role as the side's fast bowling all-rounder. In the T20Is against the West Indies and Sri Lanka, Iyer produced impressive performances with both bat and ball, adding himself to the list of contenders for a spot in the final-15 of the T20 World Cup squad.

However, former India opener Aakash Chopra believes that Iyer will likely be out of race for contention once Hardik Pandya regains full fitness and starts bowling again. Pandya is targetting a return to the international setup with the upcoming Indian Premier League season, where he will lead the Gujarat Titans side.

“It may look like Venkatesh Iyer is ahead in the race, but I won't be surprised if Hardik Pandya wins it. Ravindra Jadeja will be the spin all-rounder and Pandya will be the fast-bowling all-rounder,” Aakash said on his official YouTube channel.

“Iyer is present for now but the day Hardik starts bowling, he will pip Venkatesh Iyer for the role. It is also worth remebering that it is not a bilateral series where you can take 18-20 players at once according to your convenience. This is an ICC event where you can select only 15-member squad.”

The former India batter further stated that Iyer will have an outside chance if Pandya doesn't regain fitness.

“So, when you only have 15 places, you cannot take everything with you. So, you will only have two options for the all-rounder position and for me, they would be Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya. Venkatesh Iyer may have a chance if Pandya isn't fit -- that can also happen but hopefully it doesn't,” said Aakash.

