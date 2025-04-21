Haris Rauf fumes as PSL team gifts Shaheen Shah Afridi 24k gold-plated iPhone 16 Pro: ‘No brother, this is unfair’

In the ongoing PSL 2025 season, we have seen Karachi Kings gift hairdryers and beard trimmers to their players. Now, Lahore Qalandars have gone a notch higher with their gifts to their players, and Easter, the franchise gifted their players and support staff members. To everyone’s surprise, team skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi received a customised 24-carat gold-plated iPhone 16 Pro. When he unboxed the stunning gift, it left his teammates in envy. Haris Rauf was left in envy as Lahore Qalandars had a special gift for Shaheen Shah Afridi.(Twitter)

In a video posted on social media, Shaheen can be heard saying, “Ye heavy hai (This is heavy)”, as he walks off the field with this gift.

Meanwhile, teammate Haris Rauf also expressed his envy and quipped, “No brother, this is unfair”.

Full video of Shaheen Shah Afridi's gift and Haris Rauf's reaction:

Karachi Kings’ gift to England’s James Vince went viral, as he received a hairdryer during their earlier dressing room celebrations. Meanwhile, Hasan Ali received a trimmer after their match vs Qalandars.

Lahore Qalandars are currently in second position in the PSL 2025 standings, with four points in three matches, consisting of two wins and three defeats. Islamabad United are in pole position with eight points in four matches and are unbeaten. Meanwhile, Karachi Kings are third with four points in four matches, winning twice and losing two games.

Shaheen has taken five wickets this season, at an economy of 7.80, and is his side’s second-highest wicket-taker Rishad Hossain, who has bagged six. Islamabad’s Jason Holder tops the chart with 11 dismissals in four games. Meanwhile, Karachi’s Hasan Ali is in second position with 10 wickets in four fixtures.

Fakhar Zaman is Lahore Qalandars’ top run-scorer this season with 144 runs in three matches. Sahibzada Farhan from Islamabad tops the list with 214 runs in four fixtures. Meanwhile, Karachi’s Vince is second with 175 runs in four games.

Shaheen and Lahore will be back in action on Tuesday, as they take on winless Multan Sultans in their upcoming fixture.