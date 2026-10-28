Haris Rauf penalised by ICC for on-field altercation with Will Jacks

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has been fined for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during Sunday's one-run ODI win against England in the tri-series. The ICC confirmed that Rauf has been fined 20 per cent of his match fee and handed an official reprimand for his conduct.

Haris Rauf handed fine, reprimand for breaching ICC Code of Conduct. (REUTERS)

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The incident took place in the 46th over of Pakistan's tense run chase, when Rauf, standing at the non-striker's end, appealed for a wide before getting into an argument with England all-rounder Will Jacks. He continued arguing, raising his bat during the exchange before brushing past the umpire, who warned him for his actions.

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The ICC said in a statement that Rauf had breached article 2.2 of its code of conduct for players, which relates to displaying conduct contrary to the spirit of the game.

"Rauf raised his bat and continued the exchange despite a warning from umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid," the ICC said in a statement.

"He then brushed past the umpire while walking towards Jacks."

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{{^usCountry}} Rauf has also received one demerit point, his third offence in a 24-month period, taking his total to five. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rauf has also received one demerit point, his third offence in a 24-month period, taking his total to five. {{/usCountry}}

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As per ICC rules, four or more demerit points within 24 months are converted into two suspension points, which lead to a ban from one Test, two ODIs or two T20Is.

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Rauf had served a two-ODI ban last year after breaching the code of conduct in three Asia Cup matches against India.

The bans will be doubled if Rauf reaches eight demerit points.

England were fined 15 per cent of their match fee after they were found to have bowled three overs short of their target.

Pakistan beat England but lost to Sri Lanka

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Meanwhile, Pakistan pulled off an incredible chase after being reduced to 154/9 while chasing 242. Shadab Khan came to the hosts' rescue with an unbeaten 113 off 96 balls to guide his team to victory in Lahore. However, they suffered an eight-wicket defeat to Sri Lanka in their last match.

Dilshan Madushanka returned career-best figures of 5/34 as Pakistan were bowled out for just 110 in 25.3 overs. Sri Lanka chased down the target in just 18.1 overs.