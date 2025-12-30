Harmanpreet guides India to 5-0 series sweep v Sri Lanka

New Delhi: It was a glorious year when the Indian women’s cricket team reached a peak no other side had before that. On Tuesday, they also brought down the curtains on 2025 in some style. Thiruvananthapuram: India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur plays a shot during the fifth T20 International cricket match of a series between India Women and Sri Lanka Women, at Greenfield International Stadium, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025. (BCCI via PTI Photo)(PTI12_30_2025_000383A) (PTI)

In their first international outing since the ODI World Cup triumph, India put the icing on the cake as they won the final game and completed a 5-0 T20I series sweep of Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram.

India’s depth was put to the test in the final game as they took the field without a couple of first-choice batters, but they still emerged victorious. A composed knock from skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and a cameo from Arundhati Reddy were the highlights of India’s 15-run win. India scored 175/7 and restricted Sri Lanka to 160/7.

With Smriti Mandhana rested, Jemimah Rodrigues unavailable due to illness and Shafali Verma falling early, the responsibility fell on the middle order to steady the faltering innings and Harmanpreet rose to the occasion. She hadn’t had the best of years with the bat but it was her chance to finish it on a high. It wasn’t a knock marked with authority as such but it proved enough.

India were asked to bat first on a slightly sticky surface and never found an early rhythm. Shafali, who had been in sublime form with three consecutive half-centuries in the series, fell for five runs in the second over.

Teenager G Kamalini, handed her India debut and opening duty, couldn’t make a mark either. Kavisha Dilhari trapped her plumb for 12. An ill-judged review showed that it would be smashing into middle and leg stump. Harleen Deol (13) and Richa Ghosh (5) also fell in quick succession. At 77/5 in the 11th over, India seemed headed towards a below-par total.

Harmanpreet though countered the Sri Lanka spinners effectively, mixing placements with power and ensuring the innings did not unravel further. Her 68 off 43 deliveries was another instance of her turning up in a pressure situation. She found timely support from her Mumbai Indians and Punjab team-mate Amanjot Kaur. The pair stitched together a vital 61-run stand for the sixth wicket to rebuild the innings.

The late surge, however, came courtesy of Arundhati Reddy, whose unbeaten 27 off 11 balls injected the much-needed momentum at the death. Her highest score in international cricket, containing clean striking, lifted India to 175.

For the visitors, skipper Chamari Athapaththu (2/21) and Dilhari (2/11) were the standout bowlers, but their catching and fielding remained below par.

Sri Lanka’s chase suffered an early blow when Athapaththu was dismissed cheaply, denting their hopes of another strong opening stand after her success in the previous match with Hasini Perera (65).

With wickets falling early, India put the pressure firmly on Sri Lanka. Perera once again attempted to bail Sri Lanka out. The Indian bowlers were tested, their fielding errors were glaring and Perera feasted on that to bring up her first fifty in the format. She stitched a 79-run partnership with Imesha Dulani (50) before Amanjot Kaur (1/17) broke the partnership by dismissing Dulani.

Perera did well to bring down the equation to 55 off 24 but N Shree Charani cramped her for room and got one to edge on to the stumps. She found little support from the lower middle order. After her fall, the batting failed to click as they finished at 160/7. Deepti Sharma (1/28) – now the leading wicket-taker in T20Is with 152 wickets – was the pick of the Indian bowlers.

Brief scores: India 175/7 (Harmanpreet Kaur 68, Kavisha Dilhari 2/11, Chamari Athapaththu 2/21). Sri Lanka 160/7 (Hasini Perera 65, Imesha Dilani 50).