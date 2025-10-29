‘Harmanpreet Kaur can be impossible to stop’: Legendary Australia captain picks India skipper as danger in semi-final

Former Australia captain Meg Lanning has cautioned that India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur could prove “impossible to stop” if she finds her rhythm in the Women’s ODI World Cup semifinal between the two cricketing giants in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur plays a shot(AFP)

Lanning, who led Australia to two World Cup titles during her illustrious career, believes that while the defending champions’ all-round depth gives them an edge, Harmanpreet remains the key threat who can single-handedly change the course of the knockout match.

“For India, I am going to go with captain Harmanpreet Kaur. She’s had a good tournament, but she’s probably yet to really explode and dominate a game,” Lanning said on the ICC Review.

“And for me, that makes me a touch nervous because it feels like she’s due to do that. And when she gets going, she’s pretty impossible to stop — so she’s the key player for India.”

Australia, the seven-time world champions, have been unbeaten so far in the tournament and had already edged out India by three wickets in the league stage. Lanning credited their success to the side’s “incredible depth,” which she feels has been a defining feature of their campaign.

“I think Australia have just got incredible depth. They've shown throughout the tournament that they're not reliant on one or two players,” said the 33-year-old batting legend. “Even if they do lose some early wickets with the bat, there’s some real big power towards the backend that can sort of get them out of different situations.”

The former skipper also highlighted that India would feel the absence of injured opener Pratika Rawal, whose attacking starts had been instrumental for the team earlier in the competition.

Lanning tipped Beth Mooney to be Australia’s standout performer in the high-stakes semifinal, praising her adaptability and composure in varied match situations.

“For Australia, it has to be Beth Mooney as she can come in at any situation in the innings and adapt accordingly,” Lanning said. “If there’s a really good foundation set, she’s able to keep that momentum going. And if there are a couple of quick wickets, she’s able to work her way through those innings.”

The Australian great added that players like Mooney, who can “manoeuvre through tough phases,” become crucial in big knockout encounters where pressure tends to create flurries of wickets.

Lanning, who retired from international cricket last year, also backed England to come out on top in the first semifinal against South Africa in Guwahati.