Pratika Rawal ruled out of Women's World Cup as India dealt body blow ahead of semis, Shafali Verma named replacement

Opening batter Pratika Rawal has been ruled out of the remainder of the Women's World Cup 2025 after suffering a nasty injury during the final group stage match against Bangladesh at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. The development was confirmed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday evening, and Shafali Verma was named as the replacement for the 25-year-old. Pratika Rawal ruled out of remainder of Women's World Cup. (AFP)

The injury comes as a body blow for India ahead of the crucial semi-final against defending champions Australia on Thursday, October 30, in Navi Mumbai. The right-hander is the second-highest run-scorer in the ongoing eight-team tournament with 308 runs to her name in seven matches, averaging 51.33 at a strike-rate of 77.77.

She had previously scored 75 against Australia in Visakhapatnam and then hit a match-winning 122 against New Zealand in Navi Mumbai.

Rawal has formed a formidable partnership with Smriti Mandhana up top, and the duo had also put on 212 runs for the first wicket in India's crucial must-win encounter against New Zealand last week.

“India's opening batter Pratika Rawal has been ruled out of the ongoing ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 following an ankle injury that she sustained while fielding near the ropes, trying to prevent a boundary on the last ball of the 21st over,” the ICC stated in an official release.

“India have named Shafali Verma as her replacement with a big semi-final matchup scheduled against defending champions Australia on Thursday, 30 October,” the statement added.

How did Rawal get injured?

In the 21st over of Bangladesh's innings, Rawal ended up slipping on the wet outfield while trying to prevent the batters from going for a second run. She appeared to have twisted her ankle. A stretcher was brought out; however, the youngster opted to walk off the field with the support of her teammates.

“Team India all-rounder Pratika Rawal sustained an injury to her knee and ankle while fielding in the first innings against Bangladesh. The BCCI Medical Team is closely monitoring her progress," the BCCI had said in its update on Sunday evening.

In Rawal's absence, Amanjot Kaur had walked out to open the batting alongside Smriti Mandhana against Bangladesh.

The game against Bangladesh was abandoned due to rain in Navi Mumbai, and both teams shared a point each. With this result, India finished the group stage with seven points.

India finished at the fourth spot in the points table while Australia ended up at the top with 13 points.