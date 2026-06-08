Harmanpreet Kaur fires back when asked if Women's T20 World Cup is her last

Harmanpreet Kaur is showing no signs of slowing down, and the India captain shut down a reporter after she was asked whether the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup would be her last. Ahead of the tournament, which gets underway on June 12, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday held a Captain's Day, during which the media quizzed all participating captains. Midway through the session, a reporter asked the 37-year-old whether she has any plans to retire or call it quits in World Cups.

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead India in the Women's T20 World Cup. (AFP)

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However, Harmanpreet turned the tables on the journalist, asking him whether he thinks she should step away. When the reporter said that he was just asking the question, Harmanpreet responded with a sheepish smile.

Also Read: Women's World Cup an expression of ICC's commitment to build more inclusive, global game: Jay Shah

Here's how the exchange went between the reporter and Harmanpreet:

Reporter: Is this going to be your last World Cup?

Harmanpreet: Why?

Reporter: Just asking (laughs). Just checking. Glad it's not.

Harmanpreet: You think I should stop?

Reporter: Not at all. Just checking.

Harmanpreet: Then why are you asking?

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{{^usCountry}} Reporter: Just asking. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reporter: Just asking. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} India to begin campaign on June 14 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India to begin campaign on June 14 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Indian team's campaign in the Women's T20 World Cup will begin on June 14 against Pakistan. Meanwhile, the tournament gets underway on June 12 with the opening match between hosts England and Sri Lanka. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Indian team's campaign in the Women's T20 World Cup will begin on June 14 against Pakistan. Meanwhile, the tournament gets underway on June 12 with the opening match between hosts England and Sri Lanka. {{/usCountry}}

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India is entering the World Cup on the back of a defeat against England in the three-match T20I series. Speaking about the loss against England, Harmanpreet had earlier said, “I think we are pretty much clear, and still we have two more games, practice games before the World Cup, where, you know, still we can think about the other combinations. Like Radha, she did really well in WPL, and she also feels ready. And apart from her, I think, Bharti Fulmali is also there. She is a middle-order batter. She also batted really well. I think we still have two very good players who are sitting out, and hopefully we will give them a fair chance in the practice games, where we can see how they go about.”

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“And I think I still feel we are pretty much clear, like what is our XI going to be going forward. I think the idea behind coming here early to get used to these conditions, and I think we are pretty much, you know, getting used to these conditions, and hopefully we will get our, you know, whatever we need from these conditions,” she added.

Before the competition begins, India will play two warm-up matches against the West Indies and England. The fixture against the Windies will be played on Monday afternoon.

Speaking about Harmanpreet, she has played the most number of women internationals and she achieved the feat in the third and final T20I against England, surpassing New Zealand's Suzie Bates.

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