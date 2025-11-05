Harmanpreet Kaur immortalises historic World Cup win with tattoo, ‘forever etched in my skin’

Indian women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur found a unique way to celebrate India’s historic Women’s World Cup triumph, as the star batter got a special tattoo to mark the moment. The tattoo features the World Cup trophy along with numbers 52 and 2025, representing India's margin of victory against South Africa in the final in Navi Mumbai last Sunday, and the year of the triumph. India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur poses for a picture with the trophy after the team's win in the Women's World Cup 2025 final match against South Africa Women (@BCCIWomen X)

Harmanpreet shared the update on social media on Wednesday. The caption read: “Forever etched in my skin. Waited for you since Day 1, and now I’ll see you every morning and be grateful."

The gesture not only reflects personal pride but also captures the emotions of a long-awaited victory. Every glance at the tattoo will remind Harmanpreet of the dedication, perseverance, and journey that led India to a monumental win, marking the dawn of a new era in women’s cricket.

'Never stop dreaming'

After leading India to their maiden World Cup title, Harmanpreet Kaur recalled how picking up her father’s “big” cricket bat as a child sparked the dream that has now come true. In a BCCI video, she shared memories of her early days and gave one piece of advice to young players: “Never stop dreaming. You never know where your destiny will take you.”

"Ever since, I was a kid, I've always had a bat in my hand. I still remember we used to play with a bat from my dad's kit bag. The bat was very big. One day, my dad carved a small bat for me out of one of his old bats. We used to play with it. Whenever we used to watch a match on TV, or watch India play, or watch the World Cup, I used to think, I need an opportunity like this. At that time, I didn't even know about women's cricket," Harmanpreet said.

After their celebrations in Mumbai, the Indian team arrived in Delhi on Tuesday evening for a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, where they will be felicitated. The ceremony will be held at the Prime Minister's official residence.