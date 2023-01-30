Harmanpreet Kaur joins forces with leading sports brand as brand ambassador

Star India batter and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur joined forces with a leading sports brand as its brand ambassador. The 33-year-old dashing batter from Punjab has the record of the fourth fastest women's T20I hundred in the world to her name and she is also India's only centurion in the women's T20I. Harmanpreet has scored six international hundreds so far in her career, five of them coming in ODIs. The most capped player in the T20I format has also been conferred the Arjuna Award in 2017.

The batter is one of India's most reliable ones across all formats and is a backbone of her team's line-up. She has scored 3,322 runs in 124 ODIs at an average of 38.18 with five tons and 17 fifties. In 144 T20Is, she has 2,887 runs at an average of 28.02, with one ton and nine fifties.

"Not many know that I hit my first ODI century in 2013 in a pair of PUMA boots that I received as a token of support in my early years by the brand. Exactly a decade now and I have been roped in as the brand's face. I am thrilled to join the biggest sports brand in the country with a star-studded roster. It is heartening to see the brand support the growth of Indian women's cricket; it is crucial for bolstering the progress. This is just the beginning and I am sure this association will encourage a lot of women who dream to make a career in cricket. I look forward to an exciting journey ahead," Harmanpreet expressed her excitement.

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli also acknowledged the partnership with a tweet. "The special innings starts now. @ImHarmanpreet," tweeted Virat.

Currently, she is in action in the ongoing tri-series against South Africa and West Indies. India's next match with West Indies will take place on Monday. India has the top spot in the series with five points.