'All I can say is...': Harmanpreet Kaur pens emotional note for India fans after T20 World Cup heartbreak

India's Women's T20 World Cup campaign ended up being a case of so close yet so far with them falling just short in the semi-final against the mighty Australia. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur was at the centre of it all in the dramatic match, with her wicket due to a rather bizarre run out turning out to be a point at which the tables truly flipped in Australia's favour.

Harmanpreet scored 52 in 34 balls before a seemingly straightforward second run turned out to be her end as her bat got stuck in the pitch just before it crossed the crease. India ended up losing the match by five runs and thus missed out on a chance to win their first ever World Cup trophy. She then gave her post-match interview wearing sunglasses, stating that she doesn't want her country to see her tears and could be seen breaking down while talking to former India captain Anjum Chopra, who is part of the commentary team for the tournament. Harmanpreet has now penned a note for the fans of the team and shared it on social media.

“This is for all our fans across the globe who have supported us throughout this World Cup . I thank you for believing in our journey. I know as a cricket fan it’s sad to see your team loose . All I can say is that we will come back strongly and put a great show out there,” she said.

Australia batted first and scored 172/4 with opener Beth Mooney scoring 54 off 37. India ended up losing their first three wickets in the first four overs but Harmanpreet then led their fightback with strong stands with Jemimah Rodrigues first and then Richa Ghosh. She fell in the 15th over, when India were 133/4, when India needed 39 to win off the last six overs and Australia put a chokehold on the batters after that. Australia will now face hosts South Africa in the final on Sunday.

