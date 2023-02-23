India vs Australia Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final: Big blow for IND W, Vastrakar ruled out vs AUS W

India vs Australia Live Score Latest Updates Women's T20 World Cup 2023: With the tournament slowly drawing to a close, India face Australia in the semi-finals of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup 2023, at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. had to wait for their final fixture to qualify for the semis, when they beat Ireland by five runs on DLS score in a rain-hit match. India finished second in Group B with six points, including defeat against table-toppers England. For the semi-final clash, India will be without Pooja Vastrakar, who has been ruled out due to an upper respiratory tract infection. She has been replaced by spinner Sneh Rana. Meanwhile, Australia have been in dominant form and won all their group games to finish on top of Group A, with eight points. The Meg Lanning-led side will be aiming to bag a famous win against a side, who they have conquered many times in ICC tournaments.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON