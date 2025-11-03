Harmanpreet Kaur’s first post with World Cup trophy hits harder than any cover drive: 'That is why cricket is...'

It’s become a global trend for athletes to post a “morning-after” photo with their trophy or medal. On Monday, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur joined in with her own post, but it’s the caption she dropped that India will never forget. India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur, center, with her relatives after winning the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, at the DY Patil Stadium(PTI)

Harmanpreet wrote that cricket isn’t just a game for the 15 players in the squad and the support staff backing them, but for the billions who dream with them, making it truly everyone’s game. "Some dreams are shared by a billion people. That’s why cricket is everyone’s game,” read the caption. But what really grabbed attention wasn’t just the caption entirely; it was her T-shirt.

While for some it may have seemed like Harmanpreet simply joining a global trend, the caption made it clear that it was much more than a celebration. It told the story of how far Indian women’s cricket has come, from generations of players fighting for identity and recognition, often with little hope and few opportunities, to finally claiming their rightful place in the game. It struck an emotional chord, capturing not just victory but also the spirit of equality and perseverance.

Perseverance has also been the defining characteristic of Harmanpreet herself. The girl from Moga, Punjab, who made her debut back in 2009, was at the forefront of India’s heartbreak in the 2017 ODI World Cup final at Lord’s and the 2020 T20 World Cup final in Melbourne. But on Sunday, that long wait finally ended as India lifted their first-ever women’s World Cup title. Harmanpreet faced heavy criticism during the tournament, both for her patchy form and captaincy, as India suffered three consecutive defeats and stood on the brink of elimination. Yet her resilience shone through, inspiring the team to fight back. They beat New Zealand to clinch the last semifinal spot, then stunned seven-time champions Australia to reach their third World Cup final, and this time, they finished the job.

Incidentally, it was the captain's catch that sealed the victory for India on Sunday when she completed the dismissal of Nadine de Klerk as India beat South Africa by 52 runs in the final.