Haroon Lorgat joins World Masters League T20 as strategic director

The World Masters League T20 announced the addition of former ICC Chief Executive Haroon Lorgat as the director of strategy and development of the League, which is set to get underway in August 2024. File photo of Haroon Lorgat(Getty Images)

Lorgat, the former Cricket South Africa (CSA) CEO, has been a seasoned administrator. He has been associated with various cricket boards and Leagues in the last few years. The officials of the World Masters League believe that Lorgat's inclusion will be a big boost for the mega league.

Speaking on joining as director of strategy and development of World Masters League (WML), Lorgat said. “I am thrilled to join the World Masters League T20 and contribute to its strategic vision and development. This league has tremendous potential to showcase the talent and experience of legendary cricketers while providing fans with exciting and high-quality cricket.”

The World Masters League T20 will showcase star players from cricketing powerhouses such as India, Australia, West Indies, England, and more. Fans worldwide can look forward to an extraordinary blend of skill, strategy, and entertainment.

Earlier this month, World Masters League T20 announced the appointment of South African cricket legend Jonty Rhodes as the brand ambassador for its 2024 season.

The league will feature six dynamic teams: Indraprasth Warriors, Gulf Superstars, Sydney Spartans, Colombo Titans, Lahore Lions, and Caribbean Pirates and will be played in South Africa. The iconic Kingsmead Cricket Stadium in Durban will host the League.

Iconic cricketer Herschelle Gibbs will illuminate the cricket field during the World Masters League T20. Joining Gibbs on this prestigious platform are former Indian cricketer Munaf Patel, former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik and former Sri Lanka cricketers Angelo Perera and Dhamika Prasad, adding to the event's allure.

Former Indian domestic cricketers Jesal Karia, Bipul Sharma, Amitoze Singh, Anureet Singh, Abhimanyu Mithun, Ishwar Chaudhary and Robin Bist all have all signed up for the World masters league T20 Draft.

With six teams competing in 19 thrilling matches, the World Masters League T20 promises non-stop entertainment for cricket enthusiasts. As the iconic players prepare to showcase their prowess on the field, fans can anticipate a unique and enthralling experience unlike any other.