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Harpreet Brar is a lesson in loyalty: the left-arm Punjab Kings spinner remains hopeful despite fewer opportunities

But if you look at his numbers, you will be shocked. In certain aspects, he is even better than some of the top India spinners at present.

Updated on: May 03, 2026 03:26 pm IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
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The story of Punjab Kings spinner Harpreet Brar is a lesson in loyalty.

There is so much budding cricketers can learn from Harpreet Brar.(PTI)

Despite being good, the left-arm spinner doesn’t get as many opportunities at the franchise, especially since 2025, but he stays back and doesn’t look for stints with other franchises. And he doesn’t complain either.

He joined the Punjab franchise in 2019; it was known as Kings XI Punjab back then. To date, he has played 50 matches for them and has taken 35 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 7.98. This season, he has played just one game, and he returned figures of 0/25 in his four overs against Rajasthan Royals, probably the most threatening batting line-up of the season. Some of Brar’s numbers are just astounding.

Also Read: Anshul Kamboj transformation as a complete T20 bowler impresses Ambati Rayudu and Mitchell McClenaghan

"There are 25 people in the squad but only 12 can play," Brar told ESPNcricinfo. "But you go to the ground expecting you are playing every match. That keeps you mentally prepared. If you don't get a chance, you start preparing for the next game. I think that helps me perform whenever I get an opportunity."

There is more. Since 2021, against left-handed batsmen, Brar has been the most economical left-arm finger spinner at 8.05, with the criterion of minimum 50 balls, ahead of Krunal Pandya and Mitchell Santner.

Talking about his approach against left-handed batters, the 30-year-old said: "Every left-arm spinner has the same plan: not to bowl in their arc and try to get them off strike. Yes, it is easier for a left-hand batter to play a left-arm spinner but if I want to play for India, then it shouldn't matter whether a right-hander is on strike or a left-hander.

"We have a lot of left-hand batters in our team: Priyansh Arya, Nehal Wadhera, Harnoor Pannu, Cooper Connolly. When I bowl to them in the nets, I see what deliveries they attack, what kind of fields I can set, how I can give them a single, how I can bowl a dot ball. If there is a chance of getting hit, there is also a chance of taking a wicket."

And finally, to cap it off, since 2021, no one has won more Man-of-the-Match awards than Brar at the Punjab franchise. Loyalty is a rare trait, and Brar should be applauded for this. Hopefully, in the rest of the sesaon, there will be many more opportunities coming his way.

 
economy rate Harpreet Brar punjab kings
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
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