'Sorry to have got you worried. Was meant to lead to something else': Harsha Bhogle opens up on his viral Instagram live

Renowned cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle on Thursday gave his fans a real scare after abruptly leaving an Instagram Live session. Bhogle, 60, was involved in a discussion when on the social media application when the chat came to an unexpected halt.

The popular cricket presenter was heard saying "Kya hua? Kaun hai? Kaha se aa gaye? (What happened! Who are you? Where did you come from?" before he faded to a blurry image, leaving fans puzzled over his well-being. The anchor was also taken aback by Bhogle's actions and said 'Harsha sir, I think you dropped your phone', before the chat came to an unexpected halt.

Bhogle was trending on Twitter as the episode left his fans to wonder if the cricket presenter was attacked. He finally issued a clarification about the "viral" incident, informing everyone that he is fine and thanking supporters for their "love and concern".

"I am fine. Sorry to have got a lot of you worried. Thank you for the love and concern. It became more viral than I anticipated. That too is a learning. It was meant to lead to something else. Sorry. And cheers," he wrote on Twitter.

Bhogle further wrote about being "embarrassed" about it, hinting that his disappearing from Instagram Live was pre-planned.

"You learn something new every day. It seemed a lighthearted thing to do but in its execution, it became something that I didn't think it would. I am actually a bit embarrassed now," he added.

You learn something new everyday. It seemed a lighthearted thing to do but in its execution, it became something that I didn't think it would. I am actually a bit embarrassed now. https://t.co/OwFrwb6vm9 — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 24, 2022

"Can clarify that @bhogleharsha is all good. Stay tuned to his account for more updates," Sportwalk, with whom Bhogle was having a discussion, informed about the star commentator's well-being.

Harsha's wife Anita Bhogle also issued a clarification on the incident, revealing that it was a “promo that went viral.”

Folks, just clarifying that all is well with @bhogleharsha. It was a promo that went viral and unfortunately got everyone worried. Thanks for the love and concern. — Anita Bhogle (@BhogleAnita) March 24, 2022

The first Indian commentator in 1991-92 to be invited by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, Bhogle had recently grabbed headlines after Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne acknowledged the "cricket's voice" three-year-old tweet on the social media platform.

It was about Karunaratne's brilliant 122 in the fourth innings back in 2019, which Sri Lanka chase a target of 268 easily against New Zealand at the Galle International Cricket Stadium.

Karunaratne, who again hit a fourth innings ton in the second and final Test against India, missed the date on Bhogle's tweet and posted a “Thank You” in response.

Just realized this tweet is 3 years ago 😂anyway @bhogleharsha that was a Good Prediction👌👌 — Dimuth Karunarathna (@IamDimuth) March 16, 2022

He was quick to realise the mistake and later posted a correction: "Just realized this tweet is 3 years ago. anyway @bhogleharsha that was a Good Prediction." Karunaratne, who scored 107 in Bengaluru, waged a lone battle against the hosts before his side suffered a 2-0 Test series defeat at the Chinnaswamy.

