'What just happened': Fans worried about Harsha Bhogle as commentator's scary Instagram live video goes viral

A video of Harsha Bhogle has started doing the rounds on social media. The renowned commentator was involved in an Instagram live session before it came to an unexpected halt. After the video ended, Bhogle was heard shouting "Kya hua? Kaun hai? Kaha se aa gaye? (What happened! Who are you? Where did you come from?"

These words from Bhogle sent chill down everyone's spine as users on social media began expressing their concerns. Bhogle was having a conversation with an anchor before he left the Instagram live midway.

The 60-year-old cricket presenter seemed to be taken aback by something, leaving the anchor in shock as well. He initially thought that Bhogle had dropped his phone, and said 'Harsha sir, I think you dropped your phone', before realising that there was more to it.

"Hello everyone, We are not sure about what happened. We are trying to get in touch with @bhogleharsh and his team. We will update you guys as soon as we get some information!" Sportwalk, with whom Bhogle was having a discussion, informed about the episode in a now-deleted tweet.

Bhogle had last shared a video on Twitter where he was discussing Dhoni's exit as Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Earlier in the day, he had also tweeted about Australia's declaration against Pakistan in the ongoing Lahore Test.

The incident left cricket fans worried about his well being. "Is there anyone who can update us on Harsha Bhogle? He didn't look well on that video. @chinmaybhogle please let us know. Hope all is well," wrote one fan.

"Was just watching a live session involving Harsha Bhogle alongside Kunal Samant and it abruptly ended due to a disturbance at Bhogle sir's place (Not sure where he is). Looked very very odd. I hope things are fine," wrote another user.

Veteran journalist Sunandan Lele later provided an update on the situation. "@bhogleharsha is all well not to worry," he tweeted.

Widely regarded as one of the finest cricket commentators of the game, Bhogle started his journey at the age of 19 with All India Radio in Hyderabad. He was the first Indian commentator in 1991-92 to be invited by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation during India's cricket series.

