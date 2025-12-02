Harshit Rana finally breaks silence on being vilified on social media: ‘If I listen to all these things…’

Harshit Rana finally broke his silence on being constantly trolled on social media, saying he “doesn't care” what people have to say on the internet, as his focus remains on giving the best for his team whenever he steps out to the field. Ever since the 23-year-old made his India debut last year, criticism has been ongoing on social media, with several fans questioning his selection and the desire to have him feature in all three formats of the game. Harshit Rana gave a proper answer to his critics(PTI)

Not just the fans, former national selector Kris Srikkanth also traded barbs at Rana, alleging that he is picked in the squad simply because he is a “yes man” to head coach Gautam Gambhir. This comment even prompted a reaction from the former India opener as he defended Rana passionately following the conclusion of the second Test between India and the West Indies in New Delhi.

The Delhi-born pacer answered his critics in style in the opening ODI against South Africa in Ranchi on Sunday, picking up three wickets, including the prized scalps of Ryan Rickelton and Quinton de Kock in the same over.

Rana came to address the media on the eve of the second ODI in Raipur, and it was then that he was asked about his opinion on the constant social media chatter about him and how he manages to block it all out.

“Look, sir, if I listen to all these things and get into the ground by putting pressure on my mind, then I don't think I will be able to play cricket. So, I try to avoid as much as possible. I just pay attention to what I have to do on the ground. I don't care about what is happening outside or what someone is saying about me,” Rana told reporters.

“What I have to do on the ground, I just focus on my hard work and what I am going to do on the ground,” he added.

‘Won’t change my plan'

Harshit also stated that he wouldn't change his plan in the second ODI in Raipur just because the ground has bigger dimensions. He said that there is no need to deviate from his old plan as it resulted in his good performance in the previous match.

Rana also said that he is benefiting a lot from the presence of senior pros Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, revealing that the duo are always there to share their experience.

"I will not change my plan because I have done well in the first match. So, I will focus on that plan. I will try to do the things that I did well in the first match again," said Rana.

“It's a big deal for me, and obviously, it's a big deal for the whole team because if such experienced players stay with you in the field and in the dressing room, then the environment of the team is very good,” he added.

The opening ODI between India and South Africa saw the former coming out on top. Virat Kohli and Kuldeep Yadav were the standout performers as India eked out a narrow 17-run win to gain a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.