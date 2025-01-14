Haryana vs Karnataka, Semi-Final 1, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25, Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV, online

Karnataka and Haryana will be squaring off in the first semi-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Both teams have had near-perfect runs in the premier 50-over format, and it needs to be seen which side manages to hold their nerve to progress to the summit clash, set to be played on Saturday, January 18. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25: Here are all the streaming details for the first semi-final between Haryana and Karnataka. (BCCI Domestic/Mayank Agarwal - X)

Haryana finished Group A with six wins in seven matches, while Karnataka topped Group C with 24 points to qualify for the knockouts. Haryana then defeated Bengal in the pre-quarterfinal to march into the last eight.

In the quarter-final, Haryana managed to fend off Gujarat as the side chased down 197.

On the other hand, Karnataka edged past Baroda in the quarterfinals by five wickets at the Motibaug Cricket Ground. Karnataka have been helped by their skipper Mayank Agarwal's purple patch.

Mayank Agarwal has already smashed four hundreds in the ongoing competition. Shreyas Gopal and V Koushik have been exceptional with the ball in hand for Karnataka, and they are the firm favourites heading into the semi-final against Haryana.

Here are all the streaming details about Vijay Hazare Trophy semi-final between Haryana and Karnataka

When will the Haryana vs Karnataka Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinal be held?

The Haryana vs Karnataka Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinal will be held on Wednesday, January 15 at 1:30 PM IST, with toss slated to take place at 1 PM IST.

Where will the Haryana vs Karnataka Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinal be held?

The Haryana vs Karnataka Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinal will be held at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.

Which channel will broadcast the Haryana vs Karnataka Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinal?

The Haryana vs Karnataka Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinal will be broadcast live on the Sports18 network.

Where will live streaming be available for Haryana vs Karnataka Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinal?

The live streaming for Haryana vs Karnataka Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinal will be available on JioCinema app and website.