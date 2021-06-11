'Has a nice ring to it': Twitter erupts as Dhawan is appointed India captain for SL tour, Bhuvneshwar named his deputy

With India's Test team currently in England to play the World Test Championships final, followed by a five-Test series against the hosts, the BCCI on Thursday named a 20-man India squad that will travel to Sri Lanka to play three ODIs and three T20Is in July. Ending all speculations once and for all, the board named Shikhar Dhawan captain for the limited-overs leg, while appointing fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar as his deputy.

As soon as the news broke, Twitter users of India could not hide their excitement. The news of Dhawan being captain and Bhuvneshwar his deputy, along with some much-deserving candidates earning their maiden-call up – Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Rana, K Gowtham and Chetan Sakariya – went down quite well with fans, who took the social media platform, to express themselves. Here are some of the tweets to make your day.

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India on the tour of Sri Lanka. Bhuvneshwar Kumar to be his deputy. Nitish Rana, Chetan Sakariya, Varun Chakravarthy, Ruturaj Gaikwad, K Gowtham in 20-member squad. https://t.co/VyA8wXgj1A — Rahul Rawat (@rawatrahul9) June 10, 2021

Highlights of India's Squad for SL Tour:-



•Shikhar Dhawan As Captain.

•Bhuvi As Vice Captain.

•Rahul Dravid As Head coach.

•6 Uncapped players - Devdutt, Ruturaj, Rana, Chakravarthy, Gowtham, Sakariya.

•5 Nets bowlers.

•Manish Pandey returns in India's white Ball team. — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) June 10, 2021

#INDvSL

Gabbar Shikhar Dhawan will be captaining India for the Sri Lanka tour ❤♥️💪 pic.twitter.com/JdG1me1PTh — रितिका राज 🇮🇳 (@IAmRitikaRaj) June 10, 2021

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, vice captain.



Has a nice ring to it. #SLvIND — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) June 10, 2021

More than Shikhar Dhawan as captain, Bhuvneshwar Kumar as vice captain is welcoming. Team still has faith in him! #SLvIND — Savi (@Savi_S9) June 11, 2021

Good to see Bhuvneshwar Kumar named as the vice captain for the Sri Lanka tour. A bit surprised to see Manish Pandey in it. #SLvIND — S. Sudarshanan (@Sudarshanan7) June 10, 2021

#ShikharDhawan | #INDvSL



Shikhar Dhawan will captain India in their limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka in July 🇮🇳



Bunch of youngstars in the team Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Nitish Rana, K Gowtham and Chetan Sakariya.

Congratulations Gabbar.



Literally me right now pic.twitter.com/QHZpKJkZDA — Debanshi Biswas (@BiswasDebanshi) June 10, 2021

#SLvIND

Congratulations Shikhar Dhawan Gabbar for captaincy for Lanka tour. Love to watch Bhuvi Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Nitish Rana, K Gowtham and Chetan Sakariya ❤️ Best wishes to all of you🙏❤️💪#ShikharDhawan pic.twitter.com/6BpxIcrMFf — Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@kingashu_786) June 10, 2021

Dream. Come. True. 🇮🇳



Chetan Sakariya receives his maiden national call-up and will join his Royals skipper Sanju Samson for India’s tour of Sri Lanka. 👏 #HallaBol | #TeamIndia | @IamSanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/tqSb5kFaQo — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) June 10, 2021

Best of luck Chetan Sakariya, lost his brother & father this year, going through one of the hardest times anyone can imagine, and did so well for an injury-prone Rajasthan Royals. Congratulations on getting the call to the Indian team for Sri Lanka tour.



God is there:) — Bhawana (@bhawnakohli5) June 10, 2021

Happy to see #KuldeepYadav in the squad. Hope he'll get chance to play and gain his confidence back 🤞🏻#BCCI #INDvSL https://t.co/FCMPdj662x — Amandeep Kaur (@amankaur2625) June 10, 2021

The squad also features the likes of Prithvi Shaw, Sanju Samson and Manish Pandey returning to the fold. The Indian team will leave for Sri Lanka on June 28 with Rahul Dravid expected to be the head coach. India will play the first ODI on July 13, which will be followed by the second and third games on July 16 and 18.After a three-day gap, the T20I leg will kick off with matches to be played on July 21, 23 and 25. All matches will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.