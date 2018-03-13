Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan accused of attacking mediaperson

Hasin Jahan, wife of Indian cricket team pacer Mohammed Shami, has been accused of attacking a media person in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Jahan, who recently levelled allegations of domestic violence and infidelity against her husband, was seen in a video being followed by a group of journalists and camera persons near the St Joseph’s School in the city.

An India Today report accused Jahan of breaking a camera after she lost her cool with the trailing journalists.

A video shared by the channel shows Jahan being involved in an argument with a media person in a car, although it is not clear if any physical altercation took place.

Jahan is currently in the news after her accusations against Shami led to the Kolkata Police carrying an investigation against the Indian cricketer under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The sections invoked against Shami include 307 (attempt to murder), 498A (domestic violence), 506 (criminal intimidation), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 34 (acts by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 376 (rape). The last section has been brought against Mohammed Shami’s elder brother. Offences under some sections are non-bailable and carry prison terms of up to 10 years or more.