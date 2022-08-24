'Have bowled to Tendulkar, Sehwag. But I'd like to challenge myself against him': Brett Lee's big remark on India star

During his playing career, Brett Lee tormented batters throughout the world with his incredible bowling speeds and alarming accuracy. In an international career that spanned through three decades, Lee represented Australia in 76 Tests, 221 ODIs and 25 T20Is, making his name as one of the fiercest fast bowlers in cricket history. His battles against India saw Lee going toe-to-toe with some of the best in the world, and the Australian great's record against the side remains impressive too -- 53 Test wickets (in 12 matches) and 55 ODI dismissals (in 32 matches).

Lee bowled to batting greats like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and VVS Laxman among others during his matches against India; however, he picked one member of the current Indian team that he would love to bowl to, if given an opportunity. The 45-year-old had announced his retirement from all forms of the game in 2015, and Lee insisted that he would be content with bowling to the India star even if he goes for a six.

“I had the pleasure of playing against Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli at the start of his career, (even) Virender Sehwag.. I think someone like Rishabh Pant would be very exciting to bowl to,” Lee said during a fan interaction on sportsbet.io.

“He’s pretty nifty, walks around the crease, is very aggressive, and is the one guy I’d like to challenge myself against. I’ve had the pleasure to meet him a few times, and he’s pretty unorthodox, which would make it very hard to bowl him to. He would probably hit me for a six, but that's ok!" Lee concluded.

Pant, who emerged as India's first-choice wicketkeeper-batter after terrific performances in the Border-Gavaskar trophy last year, is one of the few all-format players in the current national team. Last month, he had become the first wicketkeeper-batter from Asia to score centuries in both, Tests and ODIs in England. He has five Test centuries to his name so far in 31 matches, and has represented the side in 27 ODIs and 54 T20Is so far.

