'Have KL Rahul bat...': Sanjay Manjrekar drops ‘career-changing’ advice for LSG skipper in build-up to IPL 2024

After an impressive run in the 2023 edition of the ICC World Cup, versatile batter KL Rahul has been rewarded with the captaincy responsibility at Team India. The Indian batter will lead the Rohit Sharma-less side in the One Day International (ODI) series against the Proteas. Rested for the T20I series between the two teams, Rahul will be India's first-choice wicketkeeper batter for the two Test matches in the rainbow nation. Manjrekar has shared a 'very drastic suggestion' for Rahul's LSG(Getty Images-PTI-BCCI)

The senior batter was retained by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as captain ahead of the upcoming mini-auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 2024. LSG suffered a massive injury blow last season when Rahul hurt his hip flexor in the IPL 2023 game between Lucknow and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Rahul was the second-highest run-scorer for LSG when he picked up a thigh injury. The LSG skipper was then ruled out of the entire tournament and he finished behind the likes of Marcus Stoinis (408), Kyle Mayers (379), and Nicholas Pooran (358) in the run-scoring charts for Lucknow.

'Got a very drastic suggestion'

Talking about the IPL 2024 auction, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar dropped a drastic suggestion for Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants. "I have got a very drastic suggestion. Because they have got somebody like a (Devdutt) Padikkal in, open with Padikkal and Quinton de Kock, because all good performances of Padikkal have come at the top," Manjrekar told Star Sports.

'It will change KL Rahul's T20 batting career'

The former India batter feels Rahul can change his T20 career by batting down the order. According to the ex-India cricketer, Rahul can change LSG's fortunes next season by not opening for the Super Giants. "Have KL Rahul bat down the order. It will change KL Rahul's T20 batting career and fortunes of the franchise as well," he added. The LSG opener notched up two half-centuries before an injury ended his IPL campaign last season. Playing only nine games of the IPL 2023, LSG skipper Rahul smashed 274 runs for Lucknow.