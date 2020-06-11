Have received racist comments from my coaches: English cricketer Michael Carberry

cricket

English cricketer Michael Carberry has come up with revelations about the time he was subjected to racism when he was playing for one of the county teams in England. Carberry, who played six Tests and six ODIs for England between 2010 and 2014, even conceded that he received racial slurs from his coach and that being a dark-skinned person would more of than not result in some form of racial slangs from his teammates.

“Put it this way, I don’t think my skin colour helped me in any way. I’ve experienced racist comments from coaches, I’ve been ignored in teams even when I was comfortably the best batsman across the country in terms of the national averages,” Carberry was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

“(The racism) was horrific,’ he added. It was and still is prevalent because when you walk in there as a black man — and most of the time it was me alone — it starts with little racial comments and jokes you have to put up with.”

Carberry said he could have played a little longer for England, or could have at least worked towards it. However, the batsman admitted he’d had enough of being looked as the “angry black man” in a sport where all the power and authority were with white people. In English county cricket, Carberry represented Surrey, Hampshire and Leicestershire and in one of those teams, the batsman reveals to have paid the consequences for confronting the slurs directed at him.

“I’ve had a county coach say to me, ‘Where are the brothers going tonight for a bit of rice, fried chicken and peas?’ – I just looked at him and said, ‘Let me have a word with you on the balcony, please’,” said Carberry.

“I said to him, ‘I don’t know how much time you’ve spent in the company of black people – by that comment, not very much. But let me tell you something: I’m worldlier than you are. I know what you think you know about black people, that we all eat fried chicken. I eat fish, steak, I even eat ostrich, You name it, I’ve tried it’,” he added.