'Have some shame': Shan Masood savaged for 'chilling' in Pakistan dressing room next to quiet Gillespie amid BAN loss

Pakistan put on a shambolic batting show in the second innings of the opening Test against Bangladesh on Sunday as they were folded for just 146 runs, their lowest innings total against the opposition in a Test match. Bangladesh needed just 30 runs to go 1-0 up in the two-match series and they wrapped up the match in just seven overs to script their first ever Test win against Pakistan with an emphatic margin of 10 wickets. Shan Masood spotted smiling during Pakistan's shambolic batting show in the second innings

Amid Pakistan's horror show in the second innings at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, captain Shan Masood was seen "chilling" in the dressing room while sitting next to a quiet Jason Gillespie, the newly-appointed head coach. In the clip that went viral on social media, Masood was seen smiling whilst in discussion with a fellow teammate when Pakistan were eight down for 137 runs, with a lead of just 20 runs against Bangladesh. The sight left fans on social media furious.

Masood's fresh video emerges just days after he was seen furious in the Pakistan dressing room on Day 3 of the Test match against Bangladesh where aggressively argued with Gillespie. However, it still remains unclear what their discussion was about

Pakistan hit new low with Rawalpindi loss

While for Bangladesh it was their maiden Test victory against Pakistan in 14 encounters in history, with the 10-wicket win also being their biggest-ever victory margin, for Pakistan, it was their worst defeat in a home Test (including matches in the UAE). In fact, Pakistan have now not won a Test match on home soil since February 2021 against South Africa.

The loss also saw Pakistan slip to the eighth spot in the WTC points table. It was their fourth loss in six matches in the ongoing cycle, thus dampening their chances of making to the WTC final next year. Bangladesh, on the other hand, stands sixth in the table, which is still led by the Indian cricket team.

Pakistan will play their second and last Test match against Bangladesh in the series on August 30 at the same venue, before gearing up for the home campaign against Ben Stokes-led England.