Have to put Indian team over individuals: Former chairman of selectors picks wicket-keeper for T20 World Cup

cricket

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 08:56 IST

Former chairman of selectors Krishnamachari Srikkanth believes that if IPL does not happen this season, the doors will be shut on the comeback of MS Dhoni as the selectors will not have any option but to look beyond him for the T20 World Cup slated to be held in Australia later this year. He even named KL Rahul as the wicket-keeper and said Rishabh Pant, for all his talent, remained doubtful.

“I am not going to be diplomatic. I am talking about if I was the chairman of the selection committee, what would I do. If the IPL does not happen then his chances are very, very bleak. Because straightaway, in my opinion, KL Rahul will be the wicketkeeper-batsman. Rishabh Pant, I still think he might be a bit of a doubt, but I believe that Rishabh Pant is highly talented,” Srikkanth told Star Sports.

ALSO READ: ‘When life is at standstill, where does sport have a future’: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on holding IPL 2020

“So, I wouldn’t mind taking him along with the squad, but definitely, if the IPL doesn’t happen, then Dhoni will have a difficult time getting back into the team for the T20 World Cup. Let’s be very honest about it. He is absolutely fit, he is a legend, he is brilliant. I am a great fan of Dhoni myself. But the question is for the World Cup team. So you’ll have to put the Indian team first and then the individuals.”

MS Dhoni was pinning his hopes on the IPL for as India comeback and as per Chennai Super Kings physio, the former India captain was training very hard ahead of this season.

“First time I saw him keep wickets in 10 years. That shows how determined he was to play in the T20 World Cup,” Simsek said in Star Sports show.