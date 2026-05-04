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‘Haven’t closed that chapter’: Jason Holder still harbours Test ambition despite T20 success with Gujarat Titans

On Sunday, Holder picked up an IPL career best 4/24 to guide GT to a four-wicket win against leaders PBKS.

Updated on: May 04, 2026 08:51 am IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
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Jason Holder had a terrific day at the office as Gujarat Titans beat leaders Punjab Kings, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday night. It was a win well and truly set up by GT bowlers led by the West Indian all-rounder.

Jason Holder also removed the dangerous Shreyas Iyer.(PTI)

He took 4/24, and that helped GT restrict PBKS to 163/9. Even though the pitch was a bit tricky, it was not the kind of target that was going to bother the GT batsmen, as it turned out later.

Also Read: INR 3.47 crore performance in losing cause: Suryansh Shedge generated 92x profit but could not lead his team to 2 points

Holder has focused on T20s since late 2024; however, he still wants to play Test cricket. His last Test outing was in August 2024 against South Africa at Providence.

“Fair to say that, last year and a half I have only played T20 cricket, haven't played Test cricket, I would still love to play Tests and haven't closed that chapter yet,” Holder, who also captained the West Indies in 37 Tests, said after a four-wicket win for GT.

Siraj accounted for Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly off back-to-back balls in the first over of the match before Rababa got rid of Prabhsimran Singh. Later, the South African also dispatched the dangerous-looking Suryansh Shedge, who made 57 off 29 balls.

“They were excellent. They set the tone for us all season. Credit to both Siraj and KG. Their efforts have been outstanding. Even though sometimes they may go for runs, they come back and take wickets, which is crucial in the power play.

“Makes my job easier in the middle after the tone has been set, but having said that, I still need to come and execute. The main thing is to keep the pressure on.

“If you're not getting wickets, keep the pressure on and bowl your best deliveries, stem the flow of runs and ensure you make it difficult for them to score. We have talked a lot in the dressing room about what we wanted to do, how we want to adjust in certain situations, and the boys have been doing an excellent job,” Holder concluded.

 
jason holder punjab kings t20 cricket gujarat titans
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
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