‘Haven’t closed that chapter’: Jason Holder still harbours Test ambition despite T20 success with Gujarat Titans

Jason Holder had a terrific day at the office as Gujarat Titans beat leaders Punjab Kings, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday night. It was a win well and truly set up by GT bowlers led by the West Indian all-rounder.

Jason Holder also removed the dangerous Shreyas Iyer.(PTI)

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He took 4/24, and that helped GT restrict PBKS to 163/9. Even though the pitch was a bit tricky, it was not the kind of target that was going to bother the GT batsmen, as it turned out later.

Also Read: INR 3.47 crore performance in losing cause: Suryansh Shedge generated 92x profit but could not lead his team to 2 points

Holder has focused on T20s since late 2024; however, he still wants to play Test cricket. His last Test outing was in August 2024 against South Africa at Providence.

“Fair to say that, last year and a half I have only played T20 cricket, haven't played Test cricket, I would still love to play Tests and haven't closed that chapter yet,” Holder, who also captained the West Indies in 37 Tests, said after a four-wicket win for GT.

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{{^usCountry}} “Just been able to focus on T20, which has helped my game a lot. Have been able to be a lot more specific with my training and preparation. Just ensuring that I'm ready for each and every scenario. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Just been able to focus on T20, which has helped my game a lot. Have been able to be a lot more specific with my training and preparation. Just ensuring that I'm ready for each and every scenario. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “…With the ball, it's just about trying to make an impact, trying to execute as well as I can under pressure. So far, it has been going well.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “…With the ball, it's just about trying to make an impact, trying to execute as well as I can under pressure. So far, it has been going well.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Holder has been fantastic this season for GT. He has played four matches so far, and his seven wickets have come at an extraordinary economy rate of 6.95. Two giants at the top! {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Holder has been fantastic this season for GT. He has played four matches so far, and his seven wickets have come at an extraordinary economy rate of 6.95. Two giants at the top! {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The lanky pacer also praised his team’s opening bowlers, Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj. On Sunday, Punjab’s top order was removed by the duo in the blink of an eye. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The lanky pacer also praised his team’s opening bowlers, Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj. On Sunday, Punjab’s top order was removed by the duo in the blink of an eye. {{/usCountry}}

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Siraj accounted for Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly off back-to-back balls in the first over of the match before Rababa got rid of Prabhsimran Singh. Later, the South African also dispatched the dangerous-looking Suryansh Shedge, who made 57 off 29 balls.

“They were excellent. They set the tone for us all season. Credit to both Siraj and KG. Their efforts have been outstanding. Even though sometimes they may go for runs, they come back and take wickets, which is crucial in the power play.

“Makes my job easier in the middle after the tone has been set, but having said that, I still need to come and execute. The main thing is to keep the pressure on.

“If you're not getting wickets, keep the pressure on and bowl your best deliveries, stem the flow of runs and ensure you make it difficult for them to score. We have talked a lot in the dressing room about what we wanted to do, how we want to adjust in certain situations, and the boys have been doing an excellent job,” Holder concluded.

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