Hayley Matthews shines as West Indies thump India women by 9 wickets

New Delhi: West Indies captain Hayley Matthews led from the front as the visitors levelled the three-match T20I series with a dominant 9-wicket victory over India in the second game at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. With the three-match T20I series level at 1-1, the teams will play the decider at the same venue on Thursday. (PTI)

Chasing a competitive target of 160, Matthews produced a brilliant all-round show, taking two wickets before scoring an unbeaten 85 off 47 balls. Her innings, laced with 17 boundaries, saw her dominate the Indian spinners and finish the match with 26 balls to spare.

Matthews first combined with Qiana Joseph (38) to stitch an opening stand of 66 off 44 balls. After Joseph’s dismissal, the 26-year-old Barbados player further consolidated the chase with an unbeaten 95-run partnership off 44 deliveries with wicketkeeper Shermaine Campbell (29*).

Joseph set the tone for the chase in the second over, smashing pacer Titas Sadhu (0/32) for 18 runs with three fours and a six. Matthews soon joined the party with a flurry of boundaries as West Indies raced to 50 inside the first five overs. Matthews then went after spinner Radha Yadav in the 11th over, hitting four consecutive fours.

With the dew settling in, the Indian bowlers struggled to be effective with the new ball. Their lone opportunity during the powerplay was squandered when S Sajana dropped Joseph on 26. Once Matthews settled down, the Indian bowlers ran out of tricks to displace her. Pacer Saima Thakor (1/28) thus ended as the only wicket-taker for India.

“We didn’t do well in the last game, so we had to come better in this game. Really showed the way tonight,” said Player-of-the-Match Matthews. “We had this game under control and finished it off well.”

Smriti Mandhana continued her impressive form as she scored her second consecutive half-century in the series, guiding India to 159/9. Standing in for skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, out with a knee niggle, Mandhana scored 62 off 41 balls, a knock laced with nine fours and one six, after India were asked to bat.

The hosts handed a debut to Uttarakhand all-rounder Raghvi Bist, who replaced Kaur in the line-up. The innings began shakily as Uma Chetry (4), Jemimah Rodrigues (13), and Bist (5) fell in quick succession, leaving India struggling at 48/3 in 8.1 overs.

Mandhana, benefiting from three reprieves, took charge and powered the team to 104/4 before finally falling to Afy Fletcher, caught at fine leg by Matthews.

Deepti Sharma looked poised to steady the innings, but a mix-up with Richa Ghosh saw her run out for 17. Ghosh, determined to compensate for her error, took the attack to the West Indies bowlers, striking at over 188. Her explosive cameo exposed the inexperience of the spinners and provided the impetus India needed.

West Indies, however, recovered late in the innings as Deandra Dottin delivered an exceptional penultimate over. She dismissed Ghosh and conceded just five runs. Dottin also showcased her brilliance in the field, pulling off a stunning diving catch at long-on to dismiss Radha Yadav (7) off Chinelle Henry.

“I think conditions changed, there was a lot of dew, but we also couldn’t execute our plans. There was moisture, but we couldn’t do better. As a bowling unit we need to execute our plans better going forward,” said Mandhana after the loss.

Brief scores: India 159/9 (S Mandhana 62, R Ghosh 32, C Henry 2/37, D Dottin 2/14, H Matthews 2/36, A Fletcher 2/28); West Indies 160/1 in 15.4 overs (H Matthews 85*, Q Joseph 38). WI won by 9 wickets