'He's always answered controversy with bat': Childhood coach feels 'it's extremely necessary' for Kohli to score in SA

Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma feels that it is "extremely necessary" for the Indian Test captain to score big runs in the upcoming three-match Test series in South Africa which begins from December 26 onwards to hit back at his critics following the controversy that has erupted after his fiery press conference earlier this month.

Kohli's controversial remarks on his white-ball captaincy ahead of the team's departure for the series triggered a storm by exposing an underlying tension between him and the administrators of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

During a discussion on the Test series on India News, Rajkumar was asked if Kohli is practicing hard in the nets in a bid to answer all the controversies with his big scores and he responded saying, "It is a good thing if that happens. He has always answered any controversy with his bat and if succeeds in doing that this time as well, it will be very good for the Indian team because it is extremely necessary for him to score."

Kohli will be touring South Africa for the third time in his career, having scored 558 runs in the nation during his last two visits, at 55.80 with two centuries and two fifties.

Rajkumar feels that Kohli's form will be important for the Indian team as South Africa have a strong bolwing attack and he believes that the skipper will emerge successfully with the bat.

"South Africa have a very good bowling attack, especially the fast-bowling attack is fantastic. So Virat being in form is very important for the Indian team and the way he is preparing, I have full faith that he will be successful and will score big runs," he said.

The former first-class cricketer also talked about Sachin Tendulkar's advice to the Indian team ahead of the tour and the role Kohli has to play in the line-up as a batter.

"Sachin is a great player and the more the youngsters learn from his experience, the better it is. Regarding Virat's role, he knows very well how important it is for him to stay in the middle because the Indian team is quite inexperienced and has not played much cricket in South Africa."

The opener will be played at the Centurion on December 26.