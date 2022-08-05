'He always carried Marigold biscuits and handed them out to all': Ex-IND cricketer's unique Ganguly captaincy revelation

Yesteryear cricketers have often spoken about Sourav Ganguly and his captaincy and rather hailed his man-management skill. Between 1999 and 2005, Ganguly led India in 146 ODIs which remained the second-most by a captain of the Men in Blue after Mohammed Azharuddin. India won 76 of those matches which now stands third among India skippers. He also led India to 21 Test victories in 49 appearances as captain, both of which remains third in their respective lists for India skippers. But besides these numbers, Ganguly, as revealed by former India cricketer Parthiv Patel, had the best man-management skills and was good at calming everyone.

"If our day wasn't going too well, or the game did not go well, he used to make everyone feel good. He always used to carry Marigold biscuits along with him and handed them out to everybody," said Patel in an audio chatroom session of 'CricChat Powered by Parimatch' on the Sharechat app.

Besides Ganguly and his captaincy, Patel also talked about the impending T20 World Cup and how he feels that there is a massive responsibility on the shoulders of captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid to get the perfect combination for the tournament in Australia, scheduled to be staged later in October.

"The selection of the right team will determine the result for India. Rohit Sharma, and Rahul Dravid have a big responsibility to come up with the best combination for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup," he said. "Australia could give a tough competition to India since the team seems strong. Even England and South Africa have improved their games as compared to the last World Cup, but Australia looks like a much stronger contender."

Since winning the Champions TRophy in 2013, India are yet to be crowned champions in an ICC tournament. And the last time India won the T20 World Cup was in the inaugural edition in 2007 under the captaincy of MS Dhoni.

