'He believes when no one else does': Yuvraj Singh, Dinesh Karthik lead wishes as Virat Kohli celebrates 34th birthday

Virat Kohli, has become the face of Indian cricket ever since Sachin Tendulkar retired. Although he is still playing, he has become a legend already through his incredible batting records and aggressive swagger on the field. The former India captain is celebrating his 34th birthday on Saturday and his die-hard fans have turned his birthday into a carnival of sorts. But his teammates and former cricketers are not far behind in displaying their adoration for the world class batter.

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya with whom Kohli has shared several match winning partnerships on the cricket field wished the birthday boy on Twitter.

"Happy birthday bro @imVkohli.Wish you the best always," posted Pandya.

Suryakumar Yadav also wished his senior teammate on Twitter.

"Happy Birthday @imVkohli bhau. Wishing for many many more partnerships with you!," he wrote.

'Finisher' of the Indian cricket team Dinesh Karthik applauded the self-belief of the former India captain while wishing him on his birthday.

"He's the one who believes when no one else does! A very happy birthday to you @imVkohli," wished Karthik on Twitter.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh highlighted Kohli's hardwork for success in cricket and also appealed him to win the T20 World Cup.

"Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the legend who believes in never say never! Where you are today is a result of your sheer hard work, dedication and attitude. Keep going #KingKohli bring home the cup.Lots of love @imVkohli," posted Yuvraj on Twitter.

Former India cricketer Yusuf Pathan called the birthday boy a chase-master while wishing him.

"Match winner, a lively character on the field, chase master, among the greats of the game. Wishing @imVkohli a very happy birthday. Hope you achieve more laurels in the upcoming years," posted Yusuf.

Kohli is in red-hot form in this T20 World Cup as he has notched up three half centuries in four matches in the tournament at a Jaw dropping average of 220. He is now the leading run scorer in T20 World Cup tournaments.

