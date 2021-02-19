IND USA
Gautam Gambhir during the 2012 IPL. (Getty Images)
He could be a back-up for someone like Stokes: Gambhir doesn't think Royals' 16.25 cr buy is 'anymore an X-factor'

  • The earlier record was of Yuvraj Singh, who was bought for 16 cr by RCB. But Rajasthan Royals decided to splash the cash on the South African all-rounder as Morris shattered that record with a 16.25 crore purchase.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:01 AM IST

Chris Morris created history at the Indian Premier 2021 auctions as he became the most expensive player in the history of the league. The earlier record was of Yuvraj Singh, who was bought for 16 cr by Delhi Daredvils. But Rajasthan Royals decided to splash the cash on the South African all-rounder as Morris shattered that record with a 16.25 crore purchase.

It was an exorbitant amount RR decided to pay for him and they will hope Morris live up to the price tag. But former India batsman Gautam Gambhir believes Morris doesn’t have the X-factor as he hasn’t played a lot of international cricket of late.

READ | Cheteshwar Pujara finds an IPL buyer, seven seasons on

"I didn't expect him to go for that much money because he has not played international cricket, I can understand Maxwell, he played well against India during the Australia tour in the T20 format. Morris, I don't know if he is anymore an X-factor, he does bowl, he does bat a little bit at No.7 or No. 8.

"He could be a back-up for someone like Ben Stokes. But 16.25 crore, now there will be a lot of pressure on him to deliver.

READ | IPL 2021 Auction: Full squads of all eight IPL teams after auction

Gambhir went on to say that Morris has to play all the 14 games in the tournament after being bought for such a hefty price-tag.

"He needs to play 14 games. I am sure he would be working to play 14 games, at this price tag you would definitely want to play the entire tournament and he has not done that for any franchise, I reckon he has played for."But then 16.25 crore for someone who hasn't played any competitive cricket. We have to see what kind of rhythm he comes in," Gambhir said.

Chris Morris - File Photo(Reuters)
ipl

IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris becomes IPL's most expensive player

By Rasesh Mandani
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:54 PM IST
Before Morris, Australian “big-show” Glenn Maxwell who knows all about handling prize tags, went for big money yet again—at 14.25 crore, the most he has ever made in the IPL.
Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer.(BCCI)
ipl

IPL 2021 Auction: Full squad of Delhi Capitals after auction

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:43 PM IST
IPL 2021 Auction: Delhi Capitals bought Steve Smith for 2.2 crore, along with several key players at the auction.
David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). File(PTI)
ipl

IPL 2021: Full squad of Sunrisers Hyderabad after auction

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:13 PM IST
IPL 2021 Auction: Sunriser Hyderabad only bought as handful of players at the auction, with Kedar Jadhav being the most expensive buy for 2 crore.
Photo of Eoin Morgan from KKR’s practice session in UAE(Twitter)
ipl

IPL 2021 Auctions: Full squad of Kolkata Knight Riders after auction

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:45 PM IST
IPL 2021 Auction: Kolkata Knight Riders made two big buys in the accelerated session, getting services of Harbhajan Singh and Karun Nair.
File image of Mumbai Indians winning their fifth IPL title.(MI/Twitter)
ipl

IPL 2021 Auction: Full squad of Mumbai Indians after auction

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:05 PM IST
IPL 2021 Auction: The defending champions needed to buy fast bowlers ahead of the upcoming season, and the franchise bought Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Jimmy Neesham.
File photo of IPL trophy.(BCCI photo)
cricket

IPL Auction 2021: Full list of players sold and unsold

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:19 AM IST
  • IPL Auction Highlights: Here is the full list of players who have gone under the hammer and those who missed out and the highlights of how the auction went.
IPL 2021 Auction(IPL)
cricket

IPL Auction 2021 Highlights: Morris biggest buy at 16.25 crore

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:28 AM IST
IPL 2021 Auction Highlights: The first session is completed at auction. Morris becomes most expensive buy, he was sold to Royals for 16.25 crore by Royals. Jamieson was sold to RCB for 14.25 crore. The franchises are trying to fine-tune their squads in the IPL auction 2021 in Chennai today.
Krishanppa Gowtham(Twitter)
Krishanppa Gowtham(Twitter)
ipl

IPL Auction 2021: K Gowtham becomes most expensive uncapped Indian player

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:41 PM IST
Gowtham is the second off-spinner bought by MS Dhoni-led side after England all-rounder Moeen Ali.
File image of Arjun Tendulkar.(BCCI)
cricket

IPL Auction: Mumbai Indians buy Arjun Tendulkar for base price of 20 lakh

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:32 PM IST
  • Mumbai Indians had the last buy of the day as they paid the base price amount of 20 lakh to get Arjun Tendulkar on board.
Harbhajan Singh (L) and Kedar Jadhav (R)(HT Collage)
ipl

India stars Harbhajan and Kedar Jadhav picked up in accelerated auction

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:30 AM IST
IPL Auction 2021: Harbhajan was picked by Kolkata Knight Riders while Sunrisers Hyderabad bought Kedar Jadhav.
Kyle Jamieson was sold to RCB for 15 crore in IPL 2021 auction
cricket

IPL Auction 2021: All you need to know about RCB's 15 Cr buy Kyle Jamieson

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:29 AM IST
Kyle Jamieson attracted bids from Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). However, in the end, Jamieson went to RCB for 15 crore.
Cheteshwar Pujara: File Photo(PTI)
ipl

IPL 2021 Auction: CSK bring Cheteshwar Pujara on board for 50 Lakh

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:49 PM IST
Pujara last played in IPL for Punjab in 2014. He has played 30 games in the cash-rich tournament and will now don the yellow jersey for the former champions.
Arjun Tendulkar bowls in the nets as under the supervision of Team India coach Ravi Shastri.(PTI)
cricket

MI head coach reveals why they picked Arjun Tendulkar in IPL 2021 Auctions

By hindustantimes.com | ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:40 AM IST
He had put his name in the auction list and it was expected that Mumbai Indians would go for him. And in the end that is exactly what happened as the defending champions picked up Arjun for his base price of 20 lakh.
