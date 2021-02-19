IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Cheteshwar Pujara finds an IPL buyer, seven seasons on
Cheteshwar Pujara: File Photo(PTI)
Cheteshwar Pujara: File Photo(PTI)
cricket

Cheteshwar Pujara finds an IPL buyer, seven seasons on

  • It has been seven years since India’s Test mainstay had been picked by an IPL team. For seven seasons, he went unsold at each auction. This year, it was different.
READ FULL STORY
By Sanjjeev K Samyal, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:51 AM IST

The entire hall broke into spontaneous applause when auctioneer Hugh Edmeades brought down the hammer to announce Cheteshwar Pujara's sale to Chennai Super Kings.

It has been a long time coming. Only in cricket can a giant in the most storied form of the game get ignored year after year in its quick-fire format. It has been seven years since India’s Test mainstay had been picked by an IPL team. For seven seasons, he went unsold at each auction. This year, it was different—CSK bid quickly at Pujara’s base price of 50 lakh when his name came up and got him unchallenged.

“For a long time, he has had a strong desire to play the IPL. It is a good sign that he has finally got the opportunity. When a person gets a platform, he will happily try and do something,” said Pujara’s father Arvind, who is also his coach.

Yet, it’s more than apparent that Pujara has not had the game for T20s—the rock-like No3 for India in Tests has played only 30 IPL matches between 2010 and 2014, with an average of 20.53 and a strike rate of 99.74.

“Mentally he is prepared for it, he has a great cricketing brain" said Arvind, a former Saurashtra wicket-keeper.

One reason for Pujara’s return to IPL could be the nature of the Chennai pitch, which is slow and spin friendly, playing to Pujara’s strengths as a batsman.

This will also give Pujara some much-needed match experience during the summer months. The usual route for him, playing county cricket in UK, may have been complicated this time because of the pandemic. Last year, when cricket was played only in fits and starts, Pujara had to do without any competition before he landed for the tour of Australia in December. That did not stop him from dishing out some of his most brilliant performance in a historic Test series victory.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
IPL Auction 2021
Close
Chris Morris - File Photo(Reuters)
Chris Morris - File Photo(Reuters)
ipl

IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris becomes IPL's most expensive player

By Rasesh Mandani
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:54 PM IST
Before Morris, Australian “big-show” Glenn Maxwell who knows all about handling prize tags, went for big money yet again—at 14.25 crore, the most he has ever made in the IPL.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer.(BCCI)
Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer.(BCCI)
ipl

IPL 2021 Auction: Full squad of Delhi Capitals after auction

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:43 PM IST
IPL 2021 Auction: Delhi Capitals bought Steve Smith for 2.2 crore, along with several key players at the auction.
READ FULL STORY
Close
David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). File(PTI)
David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). File(PTI)
ipl

IPL 2021: Full squad of Sunrisers Hyderabad after auction

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:13 PM IST
IPL 2021 Auction: Sunriser Hyderabad only bought as handful of players at the auction, with Kedar Jadhav being the most expensive buy for 2 crore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of Eoin Morgan from KKR’s practice session in UAE(Twitter)
Photo of Eoin Morgan from KKR’s practice session in UAE(Twitter)
ipl

IPL 2021 Auctions: Full squad of Kolkata Knight Riders after auction

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:45 PM IST
IPL 2021 Auction: Kolkata Knight Riders made two big buys in the accelerated session, getting services of Harbhajan Singh and Karun Nair.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Mumbai Indians winning their fifth IPL title.(MI/Twitter)
File image of Mumbai Indians winning their fifth IPL title.(MI/Twitter)
ipl

IPL 2021 Auction: Full squad of Mumbai Indians after auction

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:05 PM IST
IPL 2021 Auction: The defending champions needed to buy fast bowlers ahead of the upcoming season, and the franchise bought Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Jimmy Neesham.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of IPL trophy.(BCCI photo)
File photo of IPL trophy.(BCCI photo)
cricket

IPL Auction 2021: Full list of players sold and unsold

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:19 AM IST
  • IPL Auction Highlights: Here is the full list of players who have gone under the hammer and those who missed out and the highlights of how the auction went.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IPL 2021 Auction(IPL)
IPL 2021 Auction(IPL)
cricket

IPL Auction 2021 Highlights: Morris biggest buy at 16.25 crore

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:28 AM IST
IPL 2021 Auction Highlights: The first session is completed at auction. Morris becomes most expensive buy, he was sold to Royals for 16.25 crore by Royals. Jamieson was sold to RCB for 14.25 crore. The franchises are trying to fine-tune their squads in the IPL auction 2021 in Chennai today.
READ FULL STORY
Krishanppa Gowtham(Twitter)
Krishanppa Gowtham(Twitter)
ipl

IPL Auction 2021: K Gowtham becomes most expensive uncapped Indian player

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:41 PM IST
Gowtham is the second off-spinner bought by MS Dhoni-led side after England all-rounder Moeen Ali.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Arjun Tendulkar.(BCCI)
File image of Arjun Tendulkar.(BCCI)
cricket

IPL Auction: Mumbai Indians buy Arjun Tendulkar for base price of 20 lakh

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:32 PM IST
  • Mumbai Indians had the last buy of the day as they paid the base price amount of 20 lakh to get Arjun Tendulkar on board.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Harbhajan Singh (L) and Kedar Jadhav (R)(HT Collage)
Harbhajan Singh (L) and Kedar Jadhav (R)(HT Collage)
ipl

India stars Harbhajan and Kedar Jadhav picked up in accelerated auction

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:30 AM IST
IPL Auction 2021: Harbhajan was picked by Kolkata Knight Riders while Sunrisers Hyderabad bought Kedar Jadhav.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kyle Jamieson was sold to RCB for 15 crore in IPL 2021 auction
Kyle Jamieson was sold to RCB for 15 crore in IPL 2021 auction
cricket

IPL Auction 2021: All you need to know about RCB's 15 Cr buy Kyle Jamieson

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:29 AM IST
Kyle Jamieson attracted bids from Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). However, in the end, Jamieson went to RCB for 15 crore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cheteshwar Pujara: File Photo(PTI)
Cheteshwar Pujara: File Photo(PTI)
ipl

IPL 2021 Auction: CSK bring Cheteshwar Pujara on board for 50 Lakh

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:49 PM IST
Pujara last played in IPL for Punjab in 2014. He has played 30 games in the cash-rich tournament and will now don the yellow jersey for the former champions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CSK captain MS Dhoni along with coach Stephen Fleming
CSK captain MS Dhoni along with coach Stephen Fleming
ipl

IPL 2021: Full squad of Chennai Super Kings after auction

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:51 AM IST
  • CSK picked all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham for a huge sum of 9.25 crore, making him the most expensive uncapped buy in IPL history.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP