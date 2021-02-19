Cheteshwar Pujara finds an IPL buyer, seven seasons on
- It has been seven years since India’s Test mainstay had been picked by an IPL team. For seven seasons, he went unsold at each auction. This year, it was different.
The entire hall broke into spontaneous applause when auctioneer Hugh Edmeades brought down the hammer to announce Cheteshwar Pujara's sale to Chennai Super Kings.
It has been a long time coming. Only in cricket can a giant in the most storied form of the game get ignored year after year in its quick-fire format. It has been seven years since India’s Test mainstay had been picked by an IPL team. For seven seasons, he went unsold at each auction. This year, it was different—CSK bid quickly at Pujara’s base price of 50 lakh when his name came up and got him unchallenged.
“For a long time, he has had a strong desire to play the IPL. It is a good sign that he has finally got the opportunity. When a person gets a platform, he will happily try and do something,” said Pujara’s father Arvind, who is also his coach.
Yet, it’s more than apparent that Pujara has not had the game for T20s—the rock-like No3 for India in Tests has played only 30 IPL matches between 2010 and 2014, with an average of 20.53 and a strike rate of 99.74.
“Mentally he is prepared for it, he has a great cricketing brain" said Arvind, a former Saurashtra wicket-keeper.
One reason for Pujara’s return to IPL could be the nature of the Chennai pitch, which is slow and spin friendly, playing to Pujara’s strengths as a batsman.
This will also give Pujara some much-needed match experience during the summer months. The usual route for him, playing county cricket in UK, may have been complicated this time because of the pandemic. Last year, when cricket was played only in fits and starts, Pujara had to do without any competition before he landed for the tour of Australia in December. That did not stop him from dishing out some of his most brilliant performance in a historic Test series victory.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris becomes IPL's most expensive player
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021 Auction: Full squad of Delhi Capitals after auction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021: Full squad of Sunrisers Hyderabad after auction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021 Auctions: Full squad of Kolkata Knight Riders after auction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021 Auction: Full squad of Mumbai Indians after auction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL Auction 2021: Full list of players sold and unsold
- IPL Auction Highlights: Here is the full list of players who have gone under the hammer and those who missed out and the highlights of how the auction went.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL Auction 2021 Highlights: Morris biggest buy at ₹16.25 crore
IPL Auction 2021: K Gowtham becomes most expensive uncapped Indian player
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL Auction: Mumbai Indians buy Arjun Tendulkar for base price of ₹20 lakh
- Mumbai Indians had the last buy of the day as they paid the base price amount of ₹20 lakh to get Arjun Tendulkar on board.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India stars Harbhajan and Kedar Jadhav picked up in accelerated auction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL Auction 2021: All you need to know about RCB's 15 Cr buy Kyle Jamieson
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021 Auction: CSK bring Cheteshwar Pujara on board for ₹50 Lakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021: Full squad of Chennai Super Kings after auction
- CSK picked all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham for a huge sum of ₹9.25 crore, making him the most expensive uncapped buy in IPL history.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox