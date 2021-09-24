‘He could be India’s future captain': Brad Hogg heaps praise on promising DC batter Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer may not have got his position back as captain in the Delhi Capitals side for IPL 2021 as DC decided to stick with Rishabh Pant as their skipper but former Australia spinner Brad Hogg believes Iyer has the ability to become the Indian captain in future.

“He's come back from injury, he is under a lot of pressure, he did not get picked in the main T20 squad for India. The one thing that I saw in the press conference was that I'm thinking this guy could be a future leader for India,” Hogg said on his YouTube channel.

Iyer was a regular in the Indian limited-overs sides and was also the captain of Delhi Capitals till an unfortunate shoulder injury took his career backwards. Iyer hurt his shoulder in an ODI against England weeks before the 14th edition of the IPL, which ruled out of the tournament.

DC appointed Pant as the captain and Iyer, naturally, lost his position in the Indian side too. He underwent a surgery but was not named in the Indian side for T20 World Cup as he had not proved his fitness in competitive cricket.

Iyer regained his fitness was declared fit for the remainder of IPL 2021, which is now being played in the UAE after being pushed back for about four months due to Covid-19 cases in the first phase in India.

In DC's first match in the UAE leg against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Iyer showed exactly why he is rated highly by the experts. The right-hander first played second fiddle in the partnership with Shikhar Dhawan but then opened up to see his side home. Iyer was DC's top-scorer in their 7-wicket win and remained unbeaten on 47.

Hogg praised Iyer's routine and said he likes the fact that the young right-hander doesn't get too far ahead of himself.

"It was just the way that he went about the processes with his own game. He does not get too far ahead of himself. He's got his routines and processes that he goes through and he does not go away from that," Hogg added.

Iyer had also mentioned that he has no problems with the DC think tank going ahead of Pant as the captain despite his return to the side, which prompted Hogg to state that Iyer always puts the team first.

"That's why Delhi Capitals have been at the top of the ladder, because of players like Iyer, who know their role in the team, being a team man and not being upset that Pant is continuing the captaincy role after he had it previously. He puts his team first," Hogg said.