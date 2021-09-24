'There is a lot of Yuvraj Singh in his batting': Parthiv reserves huge compliment for KKR youngster with 'great future'

Every Indian Premier League (IPL) season presents a new cricketing talent in front of its viewers and this year, it is Kolkata Knight Riders’ Venkatesh Iyer, who is currently grabbing the attention. The opening batsman came into the picture with the start of the UAE leg of the tournament and after just two innings, he is being projected as the find of the 14th edition.

Iyer has played a massive role in KKR’s consecutive wins in the second phase of the tournament. Against RCB on Sunday, he played a knock of 41 not out to guide his team to an emphatic 9-wicket win. In his match against Mumbai Indians, the 26-year-old continued his amazing form and notched up his maiden IPL fifty.

Former India wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel was hugely impressed with Iyer’s approach on the field. Speaking with Star Sports network, the former mentioned that the youngster have shown ‘incredible courage’ without any exposure to international cricket.

“We talk about boundaries; we talk about sixes. But the maturity with which Venkatesh Iyer batted has shown in impressive. We are talking about someone who is not an India A player, has not played international cricket. Someone who hasn't even probably played Zonal cricket. He has shown incredible courage to back himself. And having seen him, it looks to me that he cannot only open. He can bat anywhere from top to nine. He has a great future ahead,” Parthiv told Star Sports.

The cricketer-turned-commentator also opined that Iyer’s batting style is very to that of former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh.

“There is a lot of Yuvraj Singh in his batting. He has a bit of flow into him. I mean, sure, you don’t compare him to Yuvraj Singh but here you talk about the bat flow, the shots, the drive… standing upright. The backfoot drive which he played I thought was the shot of the day,” he added.

On Thursday, Iyer played a terrific knock off 53 runs off 30 balls with the help of three sixes and four boundaries. He had set the tone of KKR’s chase against MI after which Rahul Tripathi provided the finishing touch with an unbeaten 74 off 42 deliveries. KKR won the game by 7 wickets with 29 balls to spare.