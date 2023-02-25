'He could have been better option': Harbhajan points out Australia's biggest mistake in ongoing Test series vs India

Leading 2-0 in the ongoing four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India will be aiming for a series-clinching victory in the third Test match vs Australia, scheduled to begin from March 1 in Indore. Meanwhile, Australia will be staging a comeback and hope to win the remaining two games, if they want to end the series as a 2-2 draw.

Rohit Sharma and Co. were in top form in the first Test match in Nagpur, winning by an innings and 132 runs. Although the Aussies put in a better batting performance in the first innings of the second Test in New Delhi, they faced a major collapse in the second innings and lost the match on Day 3, by six wickets.

The visitors have been criticised plenty for their poor batting performance, only resorting to sweep shots against the Indian spinners, which proved to be their downfall.

Meanwhile, India legend Harbhajan Singh feels that Australia's biggest mistake was not including Ashton Agar in the playing XI. Agar has been released from the squad, to play in the Sheffield Shield and Marsh Cup. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Harbhajan said, "The Australian team looks slightly empty. Left-arm spinner Ashton Agar has been released. I think he should’ve played from the first game. He could have been a better option. Australia played two off-spinners, which was a big mistake. Agar is a talented bowler."

The second Test saw plenty of bright spots for India as Virat Kohli completed 25,000 runs in international cricket, shattering the world record, which was previously held by Sachin Tendulkar. The RCB star achieved the feat in 549 innings, compared to Sachin, who did it in 577 innings. Meanwhile, Cheteshwar Pujara also featured in his 100th Test match, and hit the winning runs for India. Following the third Test, the final fixture is scheduled to begin from March 9, and will be held in Ahmedabad.

