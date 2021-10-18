'He could seriously hurt you but those hands give the best ever massage': Gavaskar relishing downtime with Shoaib Akhtar

If one has read and heard enough stories about the great Sunil Gavaskar, they are ought to know that he's an amalgamation of pristine comic timing, high-quality jokes, creative mischiefs, and supreme knowledge. And the former India cricketer never backs away from showcasing any of these qualities. The latest instance, that only reiterates the fact, is his compliment for former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar.

Over the last couple of days, social media has been flooded with images of India and Pakistan legends share the same stage of a media event. Shoaib Akhtar shared some pictures of the room filled with legends like Gavakaskar, Zaheer Abbas among others.

Another picture has gone viral and this time, it comes from Gavaskar's Instagram account. While complimenting Akhtar's massaging skills, Gavaskar wrote: “He could seriously hurt you with the ball but boy, those hands give the best ever shoulder massage!"

This group of legends met up for a discussion on the upcoming India-Pakistan T20 World Cup clash, slated to take place on October 24 in Dubai. On Sunday night, Akhtar and Harbhajan Singh were seen indulging in a small, yet hilarious banter on Twitter.

It began with Akhtar posting a picture from the event and captioned it as: “With Mr. I know it all.@harbhajan_singh in Dubai for a pre discussion about the mother of all competitions.”

In response, Harbhajan retweeted the picture and wrote: “When u have 400 plus test wickets am sure you know more about cricket then someone with less then 200 wickets.”

While the fans and experts are eagerly looking forward to the high-octane encounter between the arch-rivals, Team India skipper Virat Kohli has expressed he treats the contest as just “another game of cricket.”

"I have just approached this game as another game of cricket and I know there is a lot of hype around this game, more so with ticket sales and demands of tickets," Kohli said during a virtual press-meet organised by the ICC on Saturday.