'We have players, we have momentum': Suresh Raina urges Team India 'to do it for Virat Kohli' at T20 World Cup

An era in team India's T20I captaincy will come to an end after the 2021 T20 World Cup as Virat Kohli will step down from the role in order to focus more on batting and manage his workload. Keeping this development in mind, former India cricketer Suresh Raina believes this is the perfect opportunity for Team India to win their first ICC title and draw curtains on his T20 captaincy in style.

So far, the Delhi batter has led the side in 45 T20 internationals and has win-loss record of 27-14. He took over reins from former India cricketer MS Dhoni in 2016, who captained India in 72 matches. Under him the side won 41 and lost 28 matches.

"For India, the message at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup is simple -- do it for Virat Kohli. It will probably be his last time at this tournament as captain, so it's very important for him to make everyone believe we can do it and for us to get behind him," Raina wrote in a column for ICC.

"India fans can't wait for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 to start for this reason. We have the players, we have the momentum - we just need to go out there and execute now," explained Raina.

Meanwhile, Raina feels the Indian players featuring in the IPL in the UAE could help them during the World Cup.

"All of our players have just played the Indian Premier League in the UAE and they have played themselves into top form with eight or nine games in this environment.

"This gives India an edge on all other teams and makes them one of the big favourites to win the T20 World Cup in my opinion," he said.

"The conditions in UAE are very similar to what we play India and also in Pakistan. It's a good opportunity for the Asian teams to come and play their natural game."

