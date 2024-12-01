Melbourne [Australia], : Ahead of the second Test of the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Adelaide, ICC Hall of Famer Ricky Ponting highlighted Virat Kohli's game-changing knock in the second innings in Perth as an example of batting with intent. Kohli ended a prolonged century drought with an unbeaten 100, his first Test century since July 2023 and his third in five years. "He found his style in the second innings": Ricky Ponting on Virat Kohli ahead of pink-ball Test at Adelaide

The second Test, scheduled to take place from December 6 to 10 at the Adelaide Oval, will feature the day-night format under lights.

Top 15 buys at IPL 2025 Auction Share Via Copy Link Rishabh Pant ₹ 27 Cr DC LSG Total Match

111

Total Runs

3284

Highest Score

128 runs Shreyas Iyer ₹ 26.75 Cr KKR PBKS Total Match

115

Total Runs

3127

Highest Score

96 runs Venkatesh Iyer ₹ 23.75 Cr KKR KKR Total Match

50

Total Runs

1326

Highest Score

104 runs

Wickets

3

Best Bowling

2/29 Arshdeep Singh ₹ 18 Cr PBKS PBKS Total Match

65

Total Runs

29

Highest Score

10 runs

Wickets

76

Best Bowling

5/32 Yuzvendra Chahal ₹ 18 Cr RR PBKS Total Match

260

Total Runs

37

Highest Score

8 runs

Wickets

205

Best Bowling

5/40 Jos Buttler ₹ 15.75 Cr RR GT Total Match

107

Total Runs

3582

Highest Score

124 runs KL Rahul ₹ 14 Cr LSG DC Total Match

132

Total Runs

4683

Highest Score

132 runs Trent Boult ₹ 12.50 Cr RR MI Total Match

104

Total Runs

83

Highest Score

17 runs

Wickets

121

Best Bowling

4/18 Jofra Archer ₹ 12.50 Cr MI RR Total Match

35

Total Runs

195

Highest Score

27 runs

Wickets

46

Best Bowling

3/15 Josh Hazlewood ₹ 12.50 Cr RCB RCB Total Match

12

Total Runs

-

Highest Score

-

Wickets

12

Best Bowling

3/24 Mohammed Siraj ₹ 12.25 Cr RCB GT Total Match

93

Total Runs

109

Highest Score

14 runs

Wickets

93

Best Bowling

4/21 Mitchell Starc ₹ 11.75 Cr KKR DC Total Match

41

Total Runs

105

Highest Score

29 runs

Wickets

51

Best Bowling

4/15 Phil Salt ₹ 11.50 Cr DC RCB Total Match

21

Total Runs

653

Highest Score

89 runs Ishan Kishan ₹ 11.25 Cr MI SRH Total Match

105

Total Runs

2644

Highest Score

99 runs

Wickets

-

Best Bowling

- Jitesh Sharma ₹ 11 Cr PBKS RCB Total Match

40

Total Runs

730

Highest Score

49 runs Check Full Coverage

"In the first innings, he was too focused on countering the opposition bowlers and deviated from his natural style. In the second innings, he rediscovered his rhythm and scored a hundred," Ponting said on the latest ICC Review episode.

With four Tests remaining in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and a potential spot in the World Test Championship final at stake, Ponting had a clear message for the Australian batters. "Now it's over to Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, and others to find their own way again and score some runs," he added.

India's comprehensive victory in the first Test has set the tone for the series, with Kohli's innings playing a crucial role in the team's success. His ability to perform under pressure and lead by example was once again evident in this remarkable feat.

The win in Perth not only gave India a vital lead in the series but also boosted the team's morale.

In the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India won the toss and elected to bat but managed only 150 runs. Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rishabh Pant added a crucial 48-run partnership for the sixth wicket. Josh Hazlewood was Australia's standout bowler, while Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh, and Mitchell Starc took two wickets each.

Australia's response was poor, collapsing to 79/9 before a late partnership between Mitchell Starc and Alex Carey took them to 104, conceding a 46-run lead. Jasprit Bumrah led India's bowling with 5/30, while debutant Harshit Rana impressed with 3/48.

India dominated the second innings. KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal put on a 201-run opening stand. Kohli's unbeaten 100 , supported by Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy , propelled India to 487/6 declared, setting Australia a daunting target of 534.

Nathan Lyon was Australia's most effective bowler, while Cummins, Starc, and Hazlewood took a wicket each.

At stumps on Day 3, Australia were reeling at 12/3, with Bumrah taking two wickets and Mohammed Siraj one. On Day 4, valiant efforts from Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh were not enough to save Australia, as they were bowled out for 238, handing India a commanding 295-run victory.

Bumrah and Siraj shone in the second innings, with Washington Sundar taking two wickets and Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana contributing with one each.

Stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah was named 'Player of the Match' for his eight wickets in the game.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.