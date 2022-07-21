'He had 3 bad games and we are talking as if this is his last chance. It's a little unfair': Gavaskar on India star

India have sent a young touring team to the West Indies, fresh on the back off the tour in England, for a three-match ODI and five-match T20I series. They will be led by experienced opening batter Shikhar Dhawan in the fifty-over format, who is making a return to the national team and looking to cement his spot at the top of the order ahead of the World Cup at home next year. However, there have been questions regarding whether he should hold on to that role, especially in the wake of his struggles against England last week.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Former India batter Rohan Gavaskar, however, believes such responses to Dhawan's form are reactionary and not fair. Speaking to Sports18 and asked whether this is one final shot for Dhawan, Gavaskar insisted that this should certainly not be the case for someone of the 36-year-old's pedigree.

Also read: 'Don't enjoy too much off the field…': Shoaib Akhtar's warning for India star after success in England series

"Not make-or-break, he is an exceptional performer in international cricket and he has been so for a while," said Gavaskar.

"He has had three bad games in England and we are talking about it as make or break or is he on last chance, which I think is a little harsh, it is a little unfair."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dhawan had remained unbeaten in the chase of 111 in the first ODI, but looked slightly scratchy, and remained so as he fell cheaply in the second and third ODIs. However, he was playing in conditions where all top-order batters struggled, and should perhaps be taken with a grain of salt.

Gavaskar also added that claims of Dhawan's poor form are exaggerated, and that he has shown better numbers recently than those reports indicate.

"In his last 10 matches he is averaging about 44 and he has got three fifties, basically a fifty every three innings in his last 10 games. Even if he stops playing tomorrow, he will look back at his career with a lot of pride," said the former India batter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dhawan also led a young Indian unit in a tour of Sri Lanka last year, while a more senior team was playing in England. It was a successful tour on a personal level for him as captain as well, and he has continued to show good form in the IPL for the Delhi Capitals (in 2021) and Punjab Kings (in 2022).

India kick off their series against West Indies with an ODI match at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad. Following the three-match ODI series, the teams will contest 5 T20Is, two of which will be played in Lauderhill, Florida.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON