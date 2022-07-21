'Don't enjoy too much off the field...': Shoaib Akhtar's warning for India star after success in England series

India's bowling attack played a major role in their success against England in the white ball leg of their tour. While regular bowlers like Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Yuzvendra Chahal played their parts, India got a major boost from all-rounder Hardik Pandya making a comeback as a fast bowler. Pandya's struggle with injuries had hampered his bowling efforts over the past two years and it ended up costing him a spot in the Indian team.

However, Pandya proved his fitness as an all-rounder with stellar performances in the 2022 Indian Premier League, in which he led the Gujarat Titans to victory in their first season, and ended up often bowling as a third seamer in the three-match ODI series against England.

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar said that he was happier that Pandya has managed to return as an all-rounder rather than as a pure batter. “He completes the team's balance. He got a good jolt, staying out of the team for about two years because of his fitness. He was casual about his life and is now better, he looks more focused and seems to be enjoying his life on the field. Don't enjoy too much off the field because he is a very rare talent,” said Shoaib on his YouTube page.

"He is a great fielder and a great fast bowler, a great addition to the pace battery. In the latter overs where a lot of bowlers struggle, he performs and he managed to outshine the rest of the bowlers.

“India is huge and becoming a star of such a big country is a great responsibility. I am sure he will understand his responsibility and will focus on his game. He will get all kinds of fame, money and respect so just stay focused Hardik Pandya,” said Shoaib.

So effective was Pandya as an all-rounder that he ended the ODI series as India's second-highest wicket-taker and second-highest run scorer. He also became the first Indian to take four wickets and score a half century in a T20I match. “He is obviously a great batter. He has got so many compact shots and he plays deliveries late. So I am sure that he will become one of the best all-rounders in the world. Just stay focussed,” said Shoaib.

