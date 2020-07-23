e-paper
He had four different shots to a delivery: Anil Kumble names best batsman he has bowled to

When asked to name the toughest batsman he has bowled to, Anil Kumble said West Indies legend Brian Lara was right at the top.

cricket Updated: Jul 23, 2020 16:00 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Anil Kumble
Anil Kumble(Twitter)
         

Legendary Indian cricketer Anil Kumblehas bowled to some of the best batsmen in world cricket during his 18–year long international career. Kumble has had battles with Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara, Saeed Anwar, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Jacques Kallis but the former India leg-spinner rates West Indian legend Brian Lara as the best.

When asked to name the toughest batsman he has bowled to, Kumble said Brian Lara was right at the top. “There were many batsmen who were very difficult to bowl at. Brian Lara was probably at the top,” said Kumble in an interview with former Zimbabwe cricketer Pommie Mbangwa.

Kumble, who is India’s highest wicket-taker in both Tests (619) and ODIs (337), said Lara had four different shots for one delivery. “He had four different shots to every delivery that you bowled and that was the biggest challenge, you thought you could beat him, you would get him but then he would change his shot and sort of tap you through thirdman,” Kumble added.

 

Kumble has had his fair share of duals with Lara. In the 14 Test matches that he has played against the West Indian left-hander, Kumble has got him out five times, the most famous one being when he dismissed Lara by bowling with a broken jaw in 2002 in Antigua.

Lara retired after scoring 11953 runs in 131 Test matches and 10405 runs in 299 ODIs.

Kumble, who has represented India in 132 Tests and 272 ODIs and also captained the side between 2007 and 2008, said he was fortunate not to bowl at Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, and Virender Sehwag, who were all his teammates.

“Fortunately most of them were a part of my team. It was very good that I had Tendulkar, Dravid, Laxman, Ganguly, Sehwag - all these guys in the nets rather than thinking in the previous evening that I have to bowl at these guys in a match,” Kumble said.

