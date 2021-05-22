'He hand-held a generation of cricketers': Kaif gives glorious tribute to Anil Kumble as ICC celebrates Hall of Famers

Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif praised former India Test captain Anil Kumble as the International Cricket Council continues to celebrate ICC Hall of Famers. The ICC had posted a video dedicated to Kumble a couple of days ago on their official social media accounts celebrating the historic achievements in his career that earned him a well-deserved spot in the Hall of Fame.

Also read: Azharuddin remembers record-breaking bat in nostalgic post

In his memorable career, Kumble played 132 Tests in which he picked 619 wickets which included 35 five-wicket hauls. He is the third-highest wicket-taker in the longest format, only behind Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Shane Warne (708).

“If you were a batsman facing Anil Kumble, you knew that he had a plan for you."



One of India’s finest on #ICCHallOfFame 📽️ pic.twitter.com/55Et7OWpdV — ICC (@ICC) May 20, 2021





Kumble also played 271 ODIs for India in which he claimed 337 wickets at an average of 30.89.

In a tweet on Saturday, Kaif said that Kumble hand-held a generation of cricketers and added that he is a player who deserves to be celebrated.

Thanks Kaifi 🙏🏽 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) May 22, 2021

".@anilkumble1074 hand-held a generation of cricketers & I can vouch for this.. I can't forget his reassuring presence at the non-striker's end when I got my first ODI hundred. A mentor, a role model, a legend..the career of this @icc Hall of Famer is definitely worth celebrating," Kaif wrote.

In response to Kaif's tweet, Kumble replied: "Thanks Kaifi."

Meanwhile, former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara said that Kumble was the one bowler in his career who gave him sleepless nights.

"Kumble has given me a few sleepless nights as a batsman. He was not your orthodox leg-spinner. This big, tall gangly bowler running in and bowling with very high arm action. Bowling fast, bowling straight and accurately. It was not at all easy to get him away for runs. A lot of bounce... he had great pace on the ball and if there was any rough on a length, the batsman had very little chance of getting away. Lovely guy, very intense cricketer but an absolute champion for India and world cricket," Sangakkara said in the video shared by the ICC.