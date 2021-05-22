'Scored more than 800 runs with this, chosen by grandfather': Azharuddin remembers record-breaking bat in nostalgic post

Mohammad Azharuddin, former Team India captain, on Saturday shared a nostalgic-filled post on his official Twitter account, posting pictures of his bat with which he registered a sensational record to his name.

In January 1985, the former India batsman became the first and only batsman to smash three hundreds in his first three Test matches. Taking to social media, he posted a collage of his bat and his retro jersey and captioned it: "With this bat, I made a world record of three consecutive hundreds in my first three tests against England in 84-85. In a season I scored more than 800 runs with this very bat, chosen by my grandfather."

In a season I scored more than 800 runs with this very bat, chosen by my grandfather.

In one of the photos, he is seen sporting the retro jersey and heartwarmingly admiring the bat in his hands. The other two images were a close-up of his bat and his jersey, respectively.

The bat is special because it was used when Azharuddin made his Test debut at the Eden Garden in 1984 against England. In the first innings, he scored 110 off 322 balls and the match eventually ended in a draw.

In the second Test at Chennai, Azharuddin scored 105 in the second innings after being dismissed for 48 in the first innings. However, his effort was trumped by double centuries from Mike Gatting and Graeme Flower as England surged to a nine-wicket win.

In the third in Kanpur, once against England, the Hyderabad batsman etched his name in the history books when he hit a 270-ball 122. In the second innings, he blasted 54 off just 43 balls but failed to prevent a draw.

Azharuddin, who is now the President of the Hyderabad Cricket Association, amassed 6215 in 99 Test matches at average of 45.03. He hit 22 hundreds and 21 fifties in his glorious career.